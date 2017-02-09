A traffic signal at the crossroad, the GPS system, aviation industry, or public health, geoinformatics has seen creating an influence in every industry now. First thing first, understanding what geoinformatics is. Geoinformatics is the science that uses technology to cope with day to day problems, something as simple as huge traffic. Geoinformatics is now used in every field be it education, health, geography, military, or transport. It has brought about a revolution and many agencies are using it even for some minor activities. The easiest way to understand geoinformatics is GPS. The technology behind GPS is geoinformatics.

India is seen to be constantly witnessing tehnological advancement and in this advancement, geoinformatics is a major milestone. Geoinformatics has seen a major scope in Indian industry now. It has created an impact on the corporate as well as education sector. Companies are looking for individuals with a keen knowledge of geoinformatics. And for this, education sector is making continuous effort in imparting perfect knowledge, that will make individuals excel in this field, not just nationally but globally. Understanding the need of the hour, many institutes in India have started incorporating geoinformatics in their curriculum. Although its still in the initial stage, geoinformatics has become a part and parcel of technological education in India.

Symbiosis Institue of Geoinformatics is one such institute that was set up with the aim of revolutionizing the field of Geospatial science education. In this course students are taught how to deal with problems related to all the different issues of geospatial science like mining, navigation, natural resources, etc. Set up in the year of 2004, SIG has been raising qualified and expert professionals in the area of geoinformatics. Students can seek admission in the post graduate program, certificate program, diploma program, and also Ph.D. Program.

M.Sc. in geoinformatics and M.Tech in geoinformatics are two amazing courses from the list of courses offered by SIG. The geoinformatics course in SIG helps students to have a complete hold over the subjects covered in the course thus excelling in this field. This course also has a great career scope in today’s world. The major recruiters of this field are the central and state governments. Also mining, agriculture, communications, etc are some of the industries where individuals can showcase their knowledge and look forward to a successful career opportunity. Because it is an evolving field, the individuals who opt for this course have a chance to be part of a very dynamic and challenging industry.

One thing that has to be understood is, to be a part of the geoinformatics field, a student has to be extremely dedicated, completely focussed and should be hungry to learn more. They should know how to push themselves to discover the new and untreaded path.