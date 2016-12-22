To service clients in the Birmingham and surrounding areas with Garage Doors Birkdale Garagedoors-Birmingham.co.uk have appointed a new agent.

The agents name is Jim Brennan and has over 25 years’ experience of working within the garage door industry.

Jim covers all surrounding areas of Birmingham, including Walsall, Tamworth, Solihull and Sutton Coldfield.

All Birkdale products are manufacture in the UK, and come with a guarantee of total customer satisfaction.

Jim is pleased to offer all clients a hassle free, non-commitment site survey.

For further information or to book a site survey please contact Jim on the details below.

Jim Brennan,

BIRKDALE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD.,

Address: Station Rd, Stechford, Birmingham, B33 8BA

Phone: 0121 6630 777

Email: jim.brennan@birkdale.co.uk

Web: http://garagedoors-birmingham.co.uk/