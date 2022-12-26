Hong Kong – Children celebrate Christmas in hospitals (with photos)

Children celebrate Christmas in hospitals (with photos) *******************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

Christmas is a time for celebration. The Duchess of Kent Children’s Hospital at Sandy Bay (DKCH) and Hong Kong Children’s Hospital (HKCH) arranged various Christmas activities for paediatric patients so that they can still enjoy the happiness of festive season while staying in the hospital.

It is a tradition for Santa Claus to visit DKCH on Christmas day. This year, our healthcare staff dressed up as Santa Claus and different cartoon characters to visit the children in the hospital, presenting gifts and Christmas meals, bringing the children a joyful festive season.

HKCH also arranged activities to celebrate Christmas with patients and relatives. Hospital staff visited the wards to present children with gifts and play fun games with them. They also sang Christmas carols to spread joy and blessings, enjoying the festive season together.

We wish the children a peaceful and joyful Christmas and a speedy recovery.