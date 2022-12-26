Hong Kong – Co-ordination Group on Resumption of Normal Travel convenes first meeting (with photos)

Co-ordination Group on Resumption of Normal Travel convenes first meeting (with photos) ***************************************************************************************



The Co-ordination Group on Resumption of Normal Travel, led by the Chief Secretary for Administration, convened the first meeting today (December 25) at the Central Government Offices to discuss a proposal for the progressive, orderly and comprehensive resumption of normal travel with the Mainland. The target is to reach a consensus on the proposal with the relevant Central Authorities, Guangdong Provincial Government and Shenzhen Municipal Government as early as practicable for submission to the Central Government for approval, with a view to resuming normal travel by mid-January next year.

The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, attended today’s meeting at its outset to explain to attending officials his guiding principles on achieving progressive, orderly and comprehensive normal travel. He said, “All sectors of society are eagerly looking forward to early resumption of normal travel between Hong Kong and the Mainland. I am grateful to colleagues for acting swiftly during the holidays to hold a meeting under the Co-ordination Group on Resumption of Normal Travel to discuss in detail the preparations on all fronts for resuming normal travel, so as to ensure a well-formulated proposal in place.”

The Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, being the leader of the Co-ordination Group on Resumption of Normal Travel, then convened the meeting to discuss in detail and co-ordinate with attending officials the necessary preparations on such various fronts as boundary control points’ operation, transportation arrangements and risk management. He stressed, “We must race against time to prepare for resumption of normal travel, with a two-pronged approach adopted. We need to formulate a sound proposal on such resumption as soon as practicable. At the same time, we need to maintain close liaison with the relevant authorities at the Central level, as well as from the Guangdong Province and Shenzhen Municipality, and submit the proposal to the Central Government for approval after reaching a consensus with them. The target is to resume normal travel by mid-January next year, such that various types of cross-boundary activities between Hong Kong and the Mainland can regain momentum in a progressive and orderly manner.”

On the requirements set out by Mr Chan during the meeting, all policy bureaux will sort out issues on resumption of normal travel under their respective purview, and make necessary planning, at full steam. The Co-ordination Group on Resumption of Normal Travel will meet in the days ahead to put forward as soon as practicable a well-formulated proposal on resumption of normal travel and gear up on all fronts involved.

Mr Lee returned to Hong Kong yesterday (December 24) after conducting his reporting of work to state leaders in Beijing, and announced that the Central Government has agreed to progressive, orderly and comprehensive resumption of normal travel between Hong Kong and the Mainland. In order to forge ahead with the work involved, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has set up the Co-ordination Group on Resumption of Normal Travel, which comprises members from all 15 policy bureaux and is led by the Chief Secretary for Administration.