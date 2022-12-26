Engel & Völkers Giveaway at TIMB Chamber Merry Beach Market

Two Tampa Bay Engel & Völkers real estate brokerages, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Engel & Völkers South participated in the Treasure Island, Madeira Beach Chamber Merry Beach Market Holiday Festival held on Saturday December 10th at R.O.C Park/Madeira Beach Recreational Complex located at 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach, FL. The family friendly festival consisted of over 130 local vendors, live entertainment, and multiple food and beverage stands. This event also offered ideal vantage points for attendees to view the start of the 56th annual Madeira Beach Lighted Boat Parade, and the lighting of the Madeira Beach Christmas Tree.

These two Engel & Völkers real estate shops were a Santa sponsor and also raffled off a brand-new bike to gather donations to benefit Special Olympics Florida. Engel & Völkers shops throughout North America are proud sponsors of the Special Olympics whose goal is to create more inclusive communities through its Athlete Leadership and Play Unified programs. Broker and License Partner of both real estate brokerages, Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro, comments, “As a long-time resident of Madeira Beach and business owner, I was delighted that our local real estate shops took part in this event. Our real estate advisors set up a booth and were there to help contribute to the success of this annual event that benefits our local communities here in the Tampa Bay area.”

To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, and Engel & Völkers South Tampa, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, and www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.

