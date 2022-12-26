Engel & Völkers Participates in Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Campaign

Engel & Völkers South Tampa real estate brokerage Realtors®, accompanied by Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Realtors®, participated in the South Pinellas County Angel Tree program through The Salvation Army. This program helps provide holiday gifts, such as clothes and toys, for hundreds of thousands of children around the United States each year. Businesses, clubs, churches, and other organizations are then able to sponsor or donate to children, called “Angels.” Typically, families register for this program between September through November.

Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, voted a Top Workplace for four consecutive years by the Tampa Bay Times, joined forces to gather and deliver gifts to the Salvation Army, benefitting 9 families. Broker and License Partner of both of the real estate brokerages, Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro, comments, “Passion is one of our core values at Engel & Völkers and we were so thrilled to be able to participate in this program which undoubtedly made the holiday season even better for these families. Our local real estate advisors truly stepped up to the plate in their determination to help make a difference, and it truly brought us all so much joy!”

To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach real estate brokerages visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com and www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com

About Engel & Völkers

Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops ranked as a Top Workplace, four years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specializing in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit ww.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.