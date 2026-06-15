Hong Kong – North District Hospital appeals to public regarding missing patient

North District Hospital appeals to public regarding missing patient *******************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:



The spokesperson for North District Hospital (NDH) made the following appeal today (June 14) regarding a patient leaving the hospital without notifying hospital staff:

A 61-year-old male patient left an Orthopaedics & Traumatology ward at around 1.30am today without notifying hospital staff. Security guards were immediately deployed to search for the patient within the hospital compound and the vicinity, but could not locate the patient. The hospital is very concerned about the incident and immediately informed the patient’s family, and asked the Police for assistance.

The patient is about 1.7 metres tall, with a tall and thin body build, and short hair. He was wearing a patient uniform and black slippers when he left the hospital. The hospital appeals to the public to contact the Police or the hospital hotline at 2683 7091 if they know the whereabouts of the patient.

NDH has reported the case to the Hospital Authority Head Office via the Advance Incident Reporting System.