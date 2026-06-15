Hong Kong – Shanghai Roving Architecture Exhibition showcases collective wisdom of Hong Kong’s architecture sector (with photos)

Shanghai Roving Architecture Exhibition showcases collective wisdom of Hong Kong’s architecture sector (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau and organised by the Hong Kong Institute of Architects Biennale Foundation, the Shanghai Roving Architecture Exhibition, is being held from today (June 14) to June 27 at Design Republic, Shanghai. The Exhibition aims to demonstrate Hong Kong architecture sector’s collective intelligence through around 30 sets of architectural drawings and models of Hong Kong’s public architectures.

The Exhibition’s opening ceremony was held today. Speaking at the ceremony, the Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, Miss Drew Lai, remarked that the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan advocates notable cultural progress across society and further improvements in people’s quality of life. CCIDA will proactively align with the 15th Five-Year Plan and work closely with the stakeholders in the cultural and creative sectors, including the architecture sector, to contribute to Hong Kong’s strength in further advancing the Beautiful China initiative.

With the theme “Projecting Future Heritage: A Hong Kong Archive”, this edition of the Roving Architecture Exhibition series started with the Hong Kong Pavillion at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition – Biennale Architettura in Venice, Italy, from May to November last year, and roved to Bangkok, Thailand, from January to Februrary and then Shanghai in June this year. A response exhibition will also be held in Hong Kong later this year. For more information on the Roving Architecture Exhibition, please visit 2025.vbexhibitions.hk.