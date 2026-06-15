Hong Kong – HKSAR LegCo strongly condemns untruthful Washington Post editorial on Subsidiary Legislation safeguarding national security

HKSAR LegCo strongly condemns untruthful Washington Post editorial on Subsidiary Legislation safeguarding national security ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:



The Legislative Council (LegCo) spokesperson today (June 14) strongly condemned the untruthful editorial by the Washington Post regarding the enactment of the Safeguarding National Security (Procedural Matters) Regulation (Procedural Matters Regulation) by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). LegCo also fully supported the HKSAR Government to strongly condemn the Washington Post for upholding double standards, as well as its wanton smearing and slandering, which was made to serve its anti-China purposes, against the HKSAR’s safeguarding national security law and relevant mechanism established in accordance with the law.

National security is the foundation of a nation’s existence and a crucial cornerstone for its stability. Enacting laws to safeguard national security is the inherent right of every sovereign state and an international practice. Safeguarding national security is not Hong Kong’s nightmare, but rather a constitutional responsibility and an inherent duty of the HKSAR. The United States (US), for example, has at least 21 pieces of legislation on safeguarding national security. The Washington Post, however, deliberately targeted and pointed fingers at the HKSAR’s continuous efforts in improving its legal system to fulfil a constitutional duty to safeguard national security. That fully displayed their unreasonable anti-China stance and double standards, and clearly violated the professional ethics of journalists.

The Procedural Matters Regulation is a piece of subsidiary legislation made under section 110 of the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance (SNSO). The Procedural Matters Regulation aims to state clearly the classification mechanism under the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKNSL) and SNSO for other offences endangering national security under the law of the HKSAR, thereby bringing greater certainty to the implementation of the relevant provisions under the HKNSL, the SNSO, etc.

The LegCo spokesperson pointed out that, as in the case of many other pieces of legislation that are currently in force in Hong Kong, LegCo formed a subcommittee on June 11 in accordance with the negative vetting procedure to scrutinise the Procedural Matters Regulation prudently. Members raised nearly 60 views and questions to the Government officials in relation to the policy, legal and drafting aspects of the Procedural Matters Regulation. The subcommittee also carefully deliberated every clause of the Regulation and were satisfied that it is in order in all respects, including no retrospective effect at all, not creating any new offence or altering the penalties of any offence, not turning any lawful conduct into an offence, and not applicable to legal proceedings that are concluded. Meanwhile, the issuance of the certificate by the Chief Executive is a rigorous and solemn action, and it is in line with common laws principle. As a matter of fact, it is a well-established principle at common law, upheld by the highest courts of common law jurisdictions (including the US) that the courts accord deference to the assessments and judgments of the executive authorities on national security. The executive authorities have the responsibility for assessing and addressing risks to national security, whereas the court is tasked to administer justice and adjudicate disputes independently.

The LegCo spokesperson emphasised that since the implementation of the HKNSL, the SNSO and their relevant subsidiary legislation, the social and economic environment in the HKSAR has returned to safety and stability. The stabilising force of the national security legislation has been immediate, instilling confidence in the general public and the international community regarding Hong Kong’s development in all aspects under “one country, two systems”. An objective indicator of this is the recently released Global Wealth Report 2026, which shows that Hong Kong has become the world’s leading cross-boundary wealth management centre, demonstrating that international investors have cast a vote of trust and confidence in Hong Kong’s safe, free and stable systems and business environment.

The enactment of the Procedural Matters Regulation is a move by the HKSAR to keep pace with the times and to continuously optimise and improve the laws and mechanisms for safeguarding national security. It is entirely reasonable, rational and lawful, as well as making the specific operation of relevant laws clearer and more certain. It can provide a safer and more stable business environment for investment and economic development. Such indisputable facts cannot be recklessly smeared by any anti-China media with ulterior motives.

The LegCo spokesperson reiterated that LegCo, as an important part of the HKSAR’s governance team, will, as always, firmly and unswervingly support the comprehensive and accurate implementation of the HKNSL, the SNSO and other relevant laws of the HKSAR for safeguarding national security, in order to effectively prevent, suppress and impose punishment for acts and activities endangering national security in accordance with the law, while upholding the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong people in accordance with the law, thereby ensuring the steadfast and successful implementation of the principle of “one country, two systems” and making Hong Kong a safer city that is more suitable for living, visiting and investment.