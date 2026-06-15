Weekly poll results: the Motorola Razr Fold is pricey, but may have a future despite its flaws

Like with other book-style foldables, Motorola Razr Fold’s biggest flaw is its price – indeed, in last week’s poll, the biggest group of voters was the one that gave the price tag a thumbs down. To put it in concrete terms, the Fold has an MSRP of EUR 2,000 / GBP 1,800 / INR 150,000 / USD 1,900 / CAD 2,700.

That’s not the only problem, but the high cost of the device amplifies its other issues. For one, Motorola promises 7 years of OS updates and security patches. That’s on par with what other manufacturers promise and better than most other Motorolas. However, Moto just doesn’t have the best reputation when it comes to timely updates.

The other thing is the non-Elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. It’s a fast chip now, sure, but in 7 years? Then you might wish it was an Elite instead. And with a phone that costs $1,900 you sure hope that you can use it for as long as possible.

Still, the group complaining about the hardware was a relatively small one. And things don’t actually look that bad for the Motorola Razr Fold, especially after we subtract the people that aren’t interested in a book-style foldable.

Actually, the Razr Fold has the advantage of wide availability – it’s selling in North America, Europe and parts of Asia, which often get left out of interesting foldable launches. And if not left out, then at least left waiting as the top foldables launch in China and select other regions first and then users in Europe and India have to wait for months to get them too.

Motorola Razr Fold 5G