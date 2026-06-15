Deals: Pixel 10 phones come with price cuts and a free Google TV Streamer, Galaxy S26+ discounted

Mexico and South Africa kicked off the FIFA World Cup on Friday. Germany’s first match is this Sunday and it is against Curaçao. Why are we mentioning this? Well, Google has a special promotion – you can get a free Google TV Streamer plus a World Cup-themed Pixelsnap Ring Stand with a Pixel 10, 10 Pro or 10 Pro XL.

You can find out more about the offer here. Using the TV Streamer (or any other Google TV device), you will be able to watch the matches live, check the schedule, see match highlights and post-game analysis.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL flagships are both €300 off. Unfortunately, there are no 512GB units of the 10 Pro, but the 512GB XL is in stock.

The vanilla Google Pixel 10 is around €350 off, depending on which storage option you pick. Keep in mind that the Google TV Streamer is €94 on its own (down from an MSRP of €119) and the Pixelsnap Stand is €35.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S26+ has had a big price drop and it is now down to €800. For comparison, it was €880 a month ago.

The Nothing Phone (3) is also heavily discounted – at €500, it is now in mid-ranger territory. The phone was never a true flagship, but this is a great price for a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a 6.67” 1260p+ OLED display and four 50MP cameras (three on the back, one on the front).

For comparison, a Nothing Phone (4a), the company’s new mid-ranger (and it’s not even the (4a) Pro!) costs €400 for the same 12/256GB configuration. This one has a bigger 6.78” 1224p+ OLED display but a smaller 5,080mAh battery (vs. 5,150mAh). However, the chipset is only a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and the rear camera setup is 50+50+8MP, along with a 32MP selfie camera.

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The Realme 16 Pro+ deserves some attention here – the base 8/256GB model is €415 and you can get double the RAM and storage for €85 more. This phone uses the more powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip and has a 200MP main camera, plus a comparable 50MP 3.5x periscope (and 8MP ultra-wide) to the Nothing Phone (4a). And it has a large 7,000mAh battery with faster 80W charging.

Finally, the small Xiaomi 17 was €882 for a 12/512GB unit last week – now that same phone is €850. That’s not a huge drop, but it keeps it under the Pixel 10 Pro pricing.

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