DashLoc and Jaquar Partner to Strengthen Digital Discovery and Retail Growth Across India

Collaboration aims to enhance digital visibility, customer engagement, and lead generation for Jaquar’s extensive dealer and retail network

DashLoc, a Martech discovery platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Jaquar, one of India’s most trusted brands in bathroom solutions, lighting, and premium home products. Through this collaboration, both companies aim to strengthen the digital presence of Jaquar’s retail and dealer network while improving customer discovery and engagement across local markets.

As consumer buying journeys increasingly begin online, the partnership will help ensure that customers can seamlessly discover, connect with, and engage with nearby Jaquar retailers and experience centers. The initiative is expected to improve local search visibility, customer interactions, and lead generation while supporting retail partners in driving higher footfalls and conversions.

Under the partnership, DashLoc will deploy its comprehensive suite of hyperlocal growth solutions, including listing management, location microsites, review management, organic lead generation, call tracking, lead management, and local content optimization. These solutions will help create a stronger digital ecosystem around Jaquar’s retail network and improve discoverability across search and map platforms.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Sumit Singh, CEO and Co-founder, DashLoc, said:

“Today’s consumers expect businesses to be easily discoverable, responsive, and digitally accessible. Our partnership with Jaquar is focused on helping its extensive dealer and retail network strengthen local visibility and create meaningful customer interactions. By leveraging hyperlocal technology and data-driven insights, we aim to help Jaquar retailers improve customer acquisition and drive measurable business growth.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr.Sandeep Shukla,Vice President and Head of Marketing Communication, Jaquar said:

“At Jaquar, customer experience remains at the center of our growth strategy. As digital discovery increasingly influences purchase decisions, it is important for our retail network to remain visible and accessible across customer touchpoints. Through our partnership with DashLoc, we aim to strengthen our digital presence, enhance customer engagement, and create a seamless discovery-to-purchase journey.”

The collaboration reflects a growing shift within India’s retail ecosystem, where brands are investing in location intelligence and digital infrastructure to support offline sales. By combining Jaquar’s strong retail footprint with DashLoc’s hyperlocal technology platform- DashLocal, the partnership aims to create a scalable framework for sustainable retail growth. DashLoc will also provide ongoing support through localized content strategies, reputation management, and performance-driven optimization to ensure consistent engagement and visibility across markets.