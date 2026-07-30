Hong Kong – FEHD problems Notice of Elimination of Vermin to Langham Place in Mong Kok

FEHD problems Notice of Elimination of Vermin to Langham Place in Mong Kok ************************************************************************

In reaction to media queries relating to the rodent sightings in Langham Place in Mong Kok, a spokesperson for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) stated today (July 30) that the department has actually long connected terrific value to the avoidance and control of rodent problem, and it will proactively act on any properties where bad health conditions result in such problem.

Upon knowing of the rodent sightings at the shopping center worried today, the FEHD right away released personnel to check its typical locations and food properties. Throughout the assessment, indications of rodent activity and holes in incorrect ceilings were discovered, and a certified food properties was discovered to have actually a poorly covered rubbish bin in its food space. These might not just make it simple for rodents to go into and leave, however likewise supply them with food sources and concealing areas. The circumstance was considered unacceptable. The FEHD personnel supplied health education and suggestions on rodent avoidance and control procedures to the shopping center’s management and personnel, that include the application of efficient bug control steps and suggestions to keep individual, food, and ecological health at all times. The department discovered that the shopping center worried has actually currently scheduled a bug control business to carry out extensive cleansing and reinforce anti-rodent steps.

The representative worried that owners or occupiers of personal properties (consisting of indoor places such as shopping center) are accountable for clearing rodents within their properties. The individuals in charge of personal properties should earnestly satisfy their legal duties and proactively carry out reliable rodent avoidance and control procedures.

In view of the examination results today, the FEHD officers provided a Notice of Elimination of Vermin, in accordance with Section 47( 1) of the general public Health and Municipal Services Ordinance (Cap. 132), needing the residential or commercial property management of Langham Place in Mong Kok to take required actions to get rid of conditions favorable to rodent invasion by August 6, stopping working which prosecution might be set up. The FEHD personnel likewise released a spoken caution to the individual in charge of the appropriate food properties, needing correction of the abnormality.

The FEHD will continue to keep an eye on the sanitary condition of Langham Place in Mong Kok and take proper actions to protect ecological health and public health. If any properties is discovered with bad health condition, mishandling of food or refuse, or potentially triggering rodent problem, the department will embrace proper enforcement actions depending upon real situations, in accordance with the general public Health and Municipal Services Ordinance (Cap. 132) and its subsidiary legislation, with a view to securing public health.

The representative repeated that the FEHD has actually constantly connected excellent value to ecological health, and rodent problem is of specific issue. The department executes targeted anti-rodent procedures throughout all districts and enhances examinations and enforcement according to run the risk of evaluations to rigorously fight abnormalities that might result in rodent problem or impact public health, consisting of actively checking personal properties and providing statutory Notice of Elimination of Vermin to appropriate residential or commercial property managements or structure owners.

When It Comes To Mong Kok District, the FEHD has actually provided 10 statutory Notices of Elimination of Vermin over the previous 6 months, and has actually likewise provided 122 repaired charge notifications to people who broke cleaning policies in the area of the shopping center. In addition to everyday cleansing and anti-rodent operate in public locations, the FEHD had actually stepped up cleansing and anti-rodent procedures in public locations near the shopping center worried, consisting of increasing the variety of mouse traps and bait boxes in close-by rear lanes, in addition to increasing the frequency of cleansing and evaluations in these locations to improve the efficiency of rodent control.

Rodent control needs the involvement of all sectors of society, concentrating on 3 elements, particularly food, harbourage, and passages: cutting off food sources, removing hiding locations, and avoiding entry into properties. Examples consist of effectively saving food and cooking area waste, keeping properties tidy inside and out, preventing the build-up of refuse, and immediately sealing holes and crevices in walls, doors, pipelines, and other locations that might permit rodents to go into, so regarding lower the threat of rodent invasion.

The FEHD will continue to reinforce partnership with numerous stakeholders and to raise public awareness of ecological health through promotion and education, motivating the adoption of excellent living routines to lower rodent invasion dangers at source.