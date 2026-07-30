Hong Kong – FEHD releases 6th batch of gravidtrap indexes for Aedes albopictus in July (with images)

FEHD releases 6th batch of gravidtrap indexes for Aedes albopictus in July (with pictures) ******************************************************************************************

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) today (July 30) launched the 6th batch of gravidtrap indexes and density indexes for Aedes albopictus in July, covering 15 study locations, as follows:

District Survey Area July 2026 Stage Gravidtrap Index Stage Density Index Southern Deep Water Bay and Repulse Bay 3.4 % 1.0 Islands Tung Chung 0.0% N/A Kowloon City Ho Man Tin 9.1 % 1.2 Sham Shui Po Cheung Sha Wan 30.9 % 1.9 Lai Chi Kok 9.3 % 1.4 Sai Kung Tseung Kwan O East 7.5% 1.5 Tseung Kwan O West 9.1% 1.2

District Survey Area July 2026 Location Gravidtrap Index Location Density Index Eastern Chai Wan 16.3 % 1.0 < td colspan ="1"rowspan ="2"> Kowloon City Hung Hom and To Kwa Wan 18.1% 1.1 Kowloon Tong 9.1 % 1.2 North Fanling North 0.0 % N/A Sha Tin Sha Tin East 5.0 % 1.0 < td colspan ="1" rowspan ="2"> Tsuen Wan Sheung Kwai Chung 4.5 % 1.4 Tsuen Wan West 8.5 % 1.2 Yuen Long Yuen Long Town 13.2 % 1.5

The FEHD continues to perform a series of procedures, consisting of:

interdepartmental cooperation: assembling unique conferences of the interdepartmental job forces on anti-mosquito work to co-ordinate appropriate departments and stakeholders( such as building website professionals, schools and residential or commercial property management business)in enhancing mosquito control work at places;

accurate danger evaluations: performing extensive and targeted mosquito control work at places with more severe mosquito problems, consisting of stepping up evaluations, removing mosquito breeding and prospective breeding premises, using larvicides, carrying out misting operations to get rid of adult mosquitoes, and positioning mosquito trapping gadgets at suitable places;

promo and education: arranging exhibits with appropriate departments and stakeholders, and dispersing brochures and posters to boost public awareness of mosquito control and avoidance; and

fast alert system: informing property estates that have actually registered for the gravidtrap Rapid Alert System, and recommending residential or commercial property management business and homeowners to remain alert and collaborate in taking mosquito avoidance and removal steps.

Throughout the follow-up actions and following the discovery of stagnant water or stagnant water containers at one park, 3 public real estate estates and 3 personal real estate estates in Sham Shui Po District, the FEHD has actually released an overall of 8 statutory notifications to the accountable persons-in-charge, needing the clearance of such products within a defined timeframe.

Public involvement is essential to the efficient control of mosquito issues. The FEHD attract members of the general public to continue to collaborate in reinforcing individual mosquito control procedures, consisting of:

clean their facilities and look for any build-up of water inside the properties;

eliminate all unneeded water collections and remove the sources;

check home products (those positioned in outside and open locations in specific), such as refuse containers, vases, a/c unit drip trays, and laundry racks to avoid stagnant water;

modification water in flower vases and scrub their inner surface areas completely, and get rid of water in dishes under potted plants a minimum of as soon as a week;

effectively cover all containers that hold water to avoid mosquitoes from accessing the water;

appropriately get rid of posts that can consist of water, such as non reusable meal boxes and empty cans; and

scrub drains pipes and surface area sewage systems with alkaline cleaning agent a minimum of when a week to get rid of any mosquito eggs.

Beginning in August 2025, following the conclusion of the monitoring of specific study locations, and when the current gravidtrap index and the density index are readily available, the FEHD has actually been distributing pertinent info through news release, its site and social networks. It intends to permit members of the general public to rapidly comprehend the mosquito invasion scenario and reinforce mosquito control efforts, consequently lowering the threat of chikungunya fever (CF) transmission.

Following suggestions from the World Health Organization and taking into consideration the regional circumstance in Hong Kong, the FEHD establishes gravidtraps in districts where mosquito-borne illness have actually been tape-recorded in the past, along with in largely inhabited locations such as real estate estates, healthcare facilities and schools to keep track of the breeding and circulation of Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, which can transfer CF and dengue fever. At present, the FEHD has actually established gravidtraps in 62 study locations of the neighborhood, with a monitoring duration of 2 weeks. Throughout the monitoring duration, the FEHD will gather the gravidtraps when a week. After the very first week of monitoring, the FEHD will right away take a look at the glue boards inside the obtained gravidtraps for the existence of adult Aedine mosquitoes to assemble the Gravidtrap Index (First Phase) and Density Index (First Phase). At the end of the 2nd week of security, the FEHD will quickly examine the glue boards for the existence of adult Aedine mosquitoes. Information from the 2 weeks of security will be integrated to get the Area Gravidtrap Index and the Area Density Index. The Gravidtrap and Density indexes for Aedes albopictus in various study locations, along with details on mosquito avoidance and control procedures, are offered on the department’s web page (www.fehd.gov.hk/english/pestcontrol/dengue_fever/Dengue_Fever_Gravidtrap_Index_Update.html#).