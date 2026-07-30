arpitha-lankesh-brings-home-the-crown,-wins-mrs.-globe-classique-2026-for-india

India, July 30 —

Subheading: Some journeys redefine what it means to dream, persevere, and succeed. Arpitha Lankesh’s story is one of resilience, ambition, and unwavering determination proving that no stage in life is too late to chase a dream.

Born on 21 August 1979, Arpitha was a bright and academically gifted student from a young age. While life took an early turn when she got married at just 18 years of age, she refused to let marriage become the end of her aspirations. Instead, it became the beginning of a remarkable journey.

Determined to complete her education, Arpitha pursued Engineering after marriage. During this phase, she embraced motherhood, giving birth to her first son, Samarjit Lankesh, while still pursuing her degree. Balancing the responsibilities of being a young wife, a new mother, and a student, she completed her engineering course without taking a break, setting an inspiring example of perseverance and commitment.

Her professional journey was equally impressive. Arpitha went on to build a successful career in the technology sector, joining a leading German IT company. Over the next 25 years, she established herself as an accomplished IT professional while simultaneously nurturing her entrepreneurial ambitions, successfully stepping into the world of business.

Adding another extraordinary chapter to her journey, Arpitha earned the opportunity to represent India at the prestigious Mrs. Globe Classique pageant. Competing against accomplished women from across the world, she showcased confidence, grace, intelligence, and the spirit of modern Indian womanhood.

Her inspiring journey culminated in a proud moment for the nation as she was officially crowned Mrs. Globe Classique 2026, bringing home the coveted international title.

Arpitha Lankesh’s story is far more than a pageant victory. It is a celebration of perseverance, lifelong learning, and the belief that dreams have no expiry date. From excelling in academics and technology to entrepreneurship and now the global stage, she embodies the spirit of women who continue to redefine success on their own terms.

Her achievement serves as an inspiration for countless women, proving that with determination, resilience, and self-belief, it is possible to balance family, career, and personal aspirations while creating a legacy that transcends boundaries.