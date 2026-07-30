Civil Service College holds talk on “Telling Good Stories of China and Enhancing the Country’s Soft Power” (with pictures) ******************************************************************************************

The Civil Service College (CSC) today (July 30) held a talk in the series on the nation’s foreign affairs collectively with the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (OCMFA) in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). The talk was provided by Spokesperson and Deputy Director General of the Department of Press, Communication and Public Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Mr Lin Jian. The style of the talk was “Telling Good Stories of China and Enhancing the Country’s Soft Power”

Dealing with the talk, the Secretary for the Civil Service, Mrs Ingrid Yeung, stated that this year marks the start of the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan. Under the “one country, two systems” concept, Hong Kong has the distinct benefits of having strong assistance from the motherland and close connection with the world. It acts as an essential window for the global neighborhood to observe China, and an essential bridge for cultural exchanges in between China and the rest of the world, playing a critical function in enhancing connection.

Mrs Yeung included that HKSAR civil servants, in their particular positions, ought to make great usage of their language abilities and cultural backgrounds to assist improve the nation’s worldwide impact and inform China’s stories well to individuals all over the world, thus satisfying civil servants’ distinct and essential function.

About 400 individuals, consisting of the Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin, Under Secretaries and Political Assistants, along with civil servants in the directorate and senior ranks went to the talk at the Central Government Offices today.

The CSC and the OCMFA have actually been collectively arranging this series of talks on the nation’s foreign affairs because late 2021. The series welcomes appropriate authorities of the MFA to speak on numerous subjects, with a view to boosting civil servants’ worldwide viewpoint, awareness of nationwide security and holistic views.