Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu embarks on two-day visit to Singapore to boost investments

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday left for Singapore on a two-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral economic partnerships, attracting investments and reviewing ongoing collaborations for the state.

As per the official schedule, the Chief Minister departed from Bengaluru and is expected to reach Singapore later in the evening.

“The Chief Minister left for Singapore on a two-day visit focused on attracting investments, strengthening economic partnerships and reviewing ongoing collaborations related to Andhra Pradesh’s development initiatives,” said an official press release.

The Chief Minister will attend various meetings and investment-related engagements on June 15 and 16 as part of the state’s outreach efforts.

On June 15, Naidu is scheduled to meet Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and interact with industrialists to discuss areas of cooperation and investment opportunities.

He will also participate in meetings with business leaders and representatives from various sectors during the visit.

On June 16, the Chief Minister will participate in and address the Leadership Plenary at the World Cities Summit.

Later, he will attend a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) business roadshow and interact with industrialists as part of Andhra Pradesh’s investment promotion programme.

The visit is aimed at attracting investments, strengthening ties with Singapore and advancing key development initiatives in Andhra Pradesh.