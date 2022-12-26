“Empathic Marketing™” an Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (12/23/2022)

United States – WEBWIRE – Friday, December 23, 2022

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Mike Caldwells new #1 international best-selling book, Empathic Marketing: 5 Steps to Unlock Your New Empathic Marketing Superpower. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day, December 23rd.

How would your marketing and sales numbers improve if your potential customers were convinced you understood them and were there to help?

Empathy is defined as the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. But until now, there has been no method or process for distilling, implementing, and leveraging empathy to increase your customers, make more sales, and rocket your businesss bottom line.

Now, for the first time, Caldwell offers a simple 5-step process for unlocking your new Empathic Marketing superpower. Because Empathic Marketing is a people first approach to marketing and advertising, its a timeless strategy that will work for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and large corporations alike.

Empathic Marketing by Mike Caldwell will be free and available for download on Amazon for one more day (12/23/2022) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BNNW4H7Y.

About the author:

His entire life, Mike Caldwell has worked with people in extreme situations. He has been an international whitewater raft guide, a firefighter, and a helicopter paramedic. When people are scared (truly scared), they are as real as theyll ever be. What Mike learned from those situations, is that regardless of the crisis they are in, what they want most is to be understood.

They wanted him to understand what they were feeling and they wanted him to give them the confidence that everything would be okay.

In 2002, when Mike became a 100% self-employed entrepreneur, he learned that the quickest way to win more clients and make more sales was to ensure that he understood them and they felt understood.

Empathy is the ability to understand what somebody else is feeling, but its also somewhat nebulous. As a firefighter/paramedic, nebulous didnt work for him, so he created a structured, easily-implemented, blueprint for integrating Empathy into a businesss marketing plan.