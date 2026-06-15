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Standing the Heat: An Analysis of Heatwave Financing in India’s Union Budget

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As heatwaves become more frequent, intense, and deadly across India, the new report Standing the Heat: An Analysis of Heatwave Financing in India’s Union Budget highlights a significant gap in dedicated public financing for heat resilience. The study finds that only around 10% of the ₹8.57 lakh crore tracked across 130 government schemes has the potential to directly address heat-related risks and impacts. 

Jointly produced by Greenpeace India, the Centre for Budget and Governance Accountability (CBGA), and BARC Trust, the report analyses seven years of Union Budget data to examine how public finance is being allocated and where it is falling short in responding to India’s growing heat crisis.

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