Pakistan coach stays positive despite Edgbaston loss to India

There were glimpses of this new attacking style during Pakistan’s loss to India at the T20 World Cup in Birmingham on Sunday, with the side showing signs of maturity as they dominated parts of the match only to be let down by concentration lapses that allowed their arch-rival to prevail.

But Wahib has remained steadfast in his approach and believes positive results will come if his side continues to adapt and play the type of cricket he wants across the remainder of the T20 World Cup.

“We just took over like in last four months. We have took over this Pakistan cricket team and you cannot make a lot of changes into the way they have been playing and to change the way the pattern of the way they were playing before and now. So obviously it will take some time,” Wahab reflected after Pakistan’s 64-run loss to India.

“The good thing is that what we want to do is that we want to compete to the international strategies where you need to score more runs in the Powerplay. You need to score 170 at least to be in the game and you have to maintain that thing going on.

“The message is very clear that we need to play like that. We need to play positive cricket. We need to play fearless cricket. And obviously in this span of time, like four months, nothing can change drastically.

“But I think again, the way the girls have been putting a lot of effort into it, and we are seeing the glimpse in different series we have played, bilateral series and the games. So there are some positives, but we need to finish well. I think the problem where we are doing is that we are not finishing the games well, and I think we will get hold of it and we will do well in the games.”