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Odisha flood situation improves as major rivers recede below danger mark: Water Resources Dept

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The flood situation in Odisha is gradually returning to normal as water levels in major rivers have receded below the danger mark, Water Resources Department Chief Engineer Dilip Kumar Rout said on Sunday.
Even as the recent floods caused widespread damage across several districts and forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents by NDRF and ODRAF teams…

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