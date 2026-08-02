Odisha Excise Department officials seized multiple jars of illicit liquor hidden inside a rooftop overhead water tank during raids in Koranga village, under Athagarh police station in Cuttack district on Sunday.
The operation, which also targeted a nearby cashew forest, led to the recovery of country liquor and the destruction of fermented wash…
Liquor hidden in water tank! Excise raid uncovers secret cache in Cuttack
Odisha Excise Department officials seized multiple jars of illicit liquor hidden inside a rooftop overhead water tank during raids in Koranga village, under Athagarh police station in Cuttack district on Sunday.