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Home Business Liquor hidden in water tank! Excise raid uncovers secret cache in Cuttack

Liquor hidden in water tank! Excise raid uncovers secret cache in Cuttack

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Odisha Excise Department officials seized multiple jars of illicit liquor hidden inside a rooftop overhead water tank during raids in Koranga village, under Athagarh police station in Cuttack district on Sunday. 
The operation, which also targeted a nearby cashew forest, led to the recovery of country liquor and the destruction of fermented wash…

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