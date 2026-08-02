UP supplementary budget may earmark funds for infra projects, youth, women

The Uttar Pradesh government’s first supplementary budget for 2026-27 is likely to earmark funds for new and incomplete infrastructure projects and other schemes, including some populist ones, which chief minister Yogi Adityanath may announce ahead of the 2027 state assembly elections. The state government presented the annual budget (2026-27) of ₹9.12 lakh crore — the largest so far – incorporating new schemes worth ₹43,565.33 crore in February 2026. (FILE PHOTO)

Those aware of the development said various departments have demanded funds for schemes focusing on youth and women, as well as for some recently approved and ongoing infrastructure and other projects.

The proposals are being scrutinised and the final supplementary budget will be placed before the state cabinet for approval early on Tuesday. Finance minister Suresh Khanna will present it in the Vidhan Sabha at 12.20pm the same day. It remains to be seen whether the state government will also present a second supplementary budget for 2026-27 during the winter session later this year.

Meanwhile, the chief minister presided over a high-level meeting of different departments at his residence on Saturday to consider proposals for the supplementary budget.

“Yes, the state finance department is busy considering the proposals. We will put the final supplementary budget before the state cabinet for consideration on Tuesday,” said Deepak Kumar, additional chief secretary, finance department.

A senior officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the proposals are also being scrutinised based on fund availability.

The state government presented an annual budget (2026-27) of ₹9.12 lakh crore — the largest so far – incorporating new schemes worth ₹43,565.33 crore early in February 2026.

“We can’t say anything about the size of the supplementary budget. All the proposals are tentative for now and the chief minister will reconsider them in the next two days. Much will depend on the quality of demands by the departments and fund availability,” the officer said.

Besides earmarking funds for two new expressways — the greenfield six-lane (expandable to eight lanes) Vindhya Expressway from Prayagraj to Sonbhadra and another greenfield six-lane (expandable to eight lanes) Vindhya-Purvanchal Super Link expressway connecting Ghazipur-Mirzapur and Chandauli — allocations may also be made for link expressways connecting the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with the Purvanchal Expressway and the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with the Ganga Expressway via Farrukhabad, defence corridor and some industrial township projects.

The state government’s ambitious Dr BR Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana (statue development scheme)—approved by the state cabinet on April 7 and launched on Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14—may also be provided the desired sum of ₹403 crore.