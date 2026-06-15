West Asia LIVE: U.S.-Iran peace deal to be signed on June 19 with ‘permanent’ end to military action

June 15, 2026 12:06

Israeli far-right Minister slams U.S.-Iran deal, urges stronger campaign in Lebanon

Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, on Monday (June 15, 2026) denounced the deal between the United States and Iran to end the West Asia war, including in Lebanon, insisting his country was not bound by it.

“Trump’s agreement does not bind us… we are not party to this agreement. It does not safeguard our security,” Ben Gvir said on his Telegram channel, in what was the first reaction from an Israeli official to the deal.

“We must not settle for anything less than the dismantling of Hezbollah. We must not withdraw from a single inch of territory that our soldiers have captured and cleared of terrorist infrastructure,” he said.

– AFP