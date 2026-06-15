West Asia LIVE: U.S.-Iran peace deal to be signed on June 19 with ‘permanent’ end to military action

“Trump’s agreement does not bind us… we are not party to this agreement. It does not safeguard our security,” Ben Gvir said in what was the first reaction from an Israeli official to the deal
Updated – June 15, 2026 12:10 pm IST
Israeli National Security Minister and head of Jewish Power party Itamar Ben-Gvir. File
| Photo Credit:
Reuters
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June 15, 2026 12:06
Israeli far-right Minister slams U.S.-Iran deal, urges stronger campaign in Lebanon
Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, on Monday (June 15, 2026) denounced the deal between the United States and Iran to end the West Asia war, including in Lebanon, insisting his country was not bound by it.
“Trump’s agreement does not bind us… we are not party to this agreement. It does not safeguard our security,” Ben Gvir said on his Telegram channel, in what was the first reaction from an Israeli official to the deal.
“We must not settle for anything less than the dismantling of Hezbollah. We must not withdraw from a single inch of territory that our soldiers have captured and cleared of terrorist infrastructure,” he said.
– AFP
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June 15, 2026 12:05
Crude oil futures tank over 5% as U.S.-Iran peace deal revives supply outlook
Crude oil futures fell more than 5% and slid to a three-month low of ₹7,624 per barrel on Monday (June 15, 2026) after the U.S. and Iran reached a peace agreement and the reopening of Strait of Hormuz triggered a sharp sell-off in energy markets.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil for June delivery declined ₹449, or 5.56%, to ₹7,624 per barrel in a business turnover of 10,716 lots.
The July also dropped ₹422, or 5.3%, to ₹7,546 per barrel in 5,110 lots.
– PTI
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June 15, 2026 11:42
Iran must address concerns about its nuclear program: Australia
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong called for “continued restraint and constructive engagement” from the U.S. and Iran.
“Iran must address longstanding concerns about its nuclear program and the threat it poses to international security,” they said in a joint statement.
– Reuters
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June 15, 2026 11:15
India’s Petronet-charted LNG tanker crosses Hormuz strait: shiptracking data
A liquefied natural gas tanker chartered by India’s Petronet crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Monday (June 15, 2026), heading east to exit the strait after the United States and Iran reached a peace deal, shiptracking data showed.
Data from Kpler and LSEG showed the vessel picked up its cargo at Qatar’s Ras Laffan on March 1-2 and had been west of the strait since. While shiptracking data did not indicate the tanker’s destination, a source familiar with the matter said the cargo will be delivered to the Dahej terminal in India.
Petronet did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
– Reuters
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June 15, 2026 11:11
EU chief hails U.S.-Iran deal to end ‘costly war’
European Union chief Antonio Costa welcomed a deal between the U.S. and Iran to end the West Asia war, adding that the bloc was ready to contribute to a strategy for “lasting peace”.
“I look forward to an end to this costly war and to the full restoration of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” Costa, the European Council President, wrote on X.
– AFP
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June 15, 2026 10:44
U.S.-Iran peace deal may help boost India’s exports, stabilise rupee
The announcement that the U.S. and Iran have finalised a deal to end their 107-day conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz is expected to boost India’s exports to West Asia, which was severely impacted by the hostilities, spur manufacturing activity and help stabilise the rupee, according to exporters and experts.
For India, which relies heavily on West Asia for crude oil, LPG and LNG supplies, the deal promises relief from high energy prices, pressure on the rupee, and inflation risks that intensified during the conflict, economic think tank GTRI said.
– PTI
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June 15, 2026 10:43
Dollar hits 10-day low as U.S., Iran reach peace deal
The U.S. dollar touched a 10-day low against its major peers on Monday (June 15, 2026) as a preliminary agreement to end the war between the U.S. and Iran sent oil prices tumbling and boosted demand for riskier assets.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, was largely flat at 99.55 after hitting its weakest level since June 5 in earlier trades.
– Reuters
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June 15, 2026 10:42
Qatar supports Iran-U.S. peace deal for ‘regional stability’
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry expressed its “full support for all efforts and initiatives aimed at enhancing regional security and stability.”
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June 15, 2026 10:41
Stock markets surge tracking global rally, drop in oil prices as U.S., Iran reach peace deal
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Monday (June 15, 2026), mirroring a rally in global equities and a sharp decline in crude oil prices, after the U.S. and Iran finalised a deal to end their 107-day war.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,112.70 points to 76,648.74 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 335.55 points to 23,956.40.
– PTI
Read more here
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June 15, 2026 10:16
G7 leaders meet in France after U.S. and Iran declare agreement to end war
Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations meet at a French lakeside resort on Monday (June 15, 2026) shortly after the U.S. and Iran said they had reached a preliminary deal to end their war.
Discussing next steps on Iran will be one of several issues the global leaders will wrestle with during the June 15-17 summit, which will also seek common ground on the war in Ukraine, tackling global economic imbalances and sourcing critical minerals outside of the dominant supplier China.
– Reuters
Read more here
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June 15, 2026 10:15
Trump heads to G7 summit with wind at his back after announcing agreement aimed at ending Iran war
President Donald Trump is heading to the French Alps on Monday (June 15, 2026) to meet with fellow world leaders at the Group of Seven summit after announcing an agreement that he says will bring an end to the U.S. and Israel’s war against Iran.
Mr. Trump and Iranian officials had been saying for days they were making progress toward reaching a deal, but even on Sunday (June 14, 2026), things appeared to be on shaky ground after a new round of strikes between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.
With the agreement, Trump is due to arrive in Evian-les-Bains on Monday (June 15, 2026) afternoon with some wind at his back for talks with G7 leaders, including some who have been sharply critical of his managing of the roughly 15-week conflict that has led to a surge in global energy prices.
– AP
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June 15, 2026 09:31
U.S. says it helped in rescuing Indian MSV crew
The U.S. Centcom has posted on its X page a news report that a U.S. Navy search and rescue helicopter assisted in the rescue of 14 Indian mariners in the Northern Arabian Sea, June 14.
A U.S. Navy P-8 aircraft was first on scene, responded by dropping a search and rescue kit that included a life raft, which the 14 mariners boarded.
Read more here
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June 15, 2026 09:28
The Iranian leaders killed in Israeli-U.S. war
Over the course of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, waves of airstrikes killed an entire echelon of the Islamic republic’s political and military elite, starting with supreme leader Ali Khamenei.
The Iranian leaders killed in Israeli-U.S. war
A recap of key Iranian leaders killed during the U.S.-Israeli war amid a newly announced peace deal.
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June 15, 2026 09:14
Iran must never have a nuclear weapon: U.K. PM Starmer
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said “toll-free freedom of navigation must now be restored in the Strait of Hormuz,” adding that the U.K. was ready “to offer support on mine clearance.”
“It remains the U.K.’s firm and longstanding position that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon,” Mr. Starmer said.
– Reuters
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June 15, 2026 09:13
France, U.K. ‘ready to support’ peace deal: Macron
President Emmanuel Macron called for “the urgent and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz,” adding that France and the U.K. were “ready to support.”
France will also support “the determined efforts of the Lebanese authorities to restore the sovereignty of the State.”
The agreement “must address concerns related to Iran’s nuclear and ballistic programs,” he added.
– Reuters
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June 15, 2026 09:05
UN chief welcomes announcement of peace deal between U.S. and Iran
UN chief Antonio Guterres has welcomed the announcement of a peace deal between the U.S. and Iran that provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Secretary General Guterres on Sunday (June 14, 2026) described it as a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict.
The Secretary-General expressed “deep appreciation” for the constructive role played by Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and other regional countries in supporting the negotiations that led to the peace deal.
– PTI
Read more here
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June 15, 2026 08:51
Strait of Hormuz reopening to ease oil supply risks for India
A reopening or normalization of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would provide significant relief for India, one of the world’s largest crude importers, by easing concerns over oil supplies, lowering freight costs and reducing pressure on inflation.
Strait of Hormuz reopening to ease oil supply risks for India
The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could significantly ease India’s oil supply risks and reduce inflationary pressures.
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June 15, 2026 08:39
Trump celebrates 80th birthday with Iran deal and UFC cage fight at White House
U.S. President Donald Trump marked his 80th birthday on Sunday (June 15, 2026) by hailing an initial agreement to end the war in Iran and staging a once unfathomable cage-fighting show on the storied South Lawn of the White House.
Mr. Trump had been touting the emerging deal for weeks, and last-minute strikes in the conflict had threatened to overshadow the ostentatious UFC mixed martial arts extravaganza — where combatants sealed inside a wire-mesh octagon try to punch, kick, chop and pummel each other into submission.
Trump celebrates 80th birthday with Iran deal and UFC cage fight at White House
Trump’s 80th birthday celebration features an Iran deal announcement and a UFC cage fight at the White House, blending politics with spectacle.
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June 15, 2026 08:16
Oil and gas supplies could take months to return to normal after Iran deal, energy experts say
High oil and gasoline prices and energy supply problems won’t be solved overnight, despite an agreement to end the Iran war and open the Strait of Hormuz announced on Sunday (June 14, 2026).
It will likely take months before energy companies can resume operations to the point of meeting the world’s demand, according to energy experts. The slow pace of the process of shipping and refining crude oil, and doubts about the security of traveling through the strait mean the effect won’t be seen immediately, they said.
Ships loaded with crude oil have been stranded in the Persian Gulf for more than three months, unable to safely travel through the waterway, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil and gasoline supplies typically traveled before the war began.
– PTI
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June 15, 2026 08:12
Hormuz reopening to ease oil supply risks for India
A reopening or normalization of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would provide significant relief for India, one of the world’s largest crude importers, by easing concerns over oil supplies, lowering freight costs and reducing pressure on inflation.
The narrow waterway between Iran and Oman handles roughly a fifth of global oil consumption and serves as the primary export route for major Gulf producers, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar — all key energy suppliers to India.
Industry sources and analysts said the reopening and reduction in tensions would likely help stabilize global energy markets and improve the outlook for energy-importing nations such as India.
– PTI
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June 15, 2026 07:24
Oil prices plunge, Asia stocks rise after U.S.-Iran deal
Oil prices plunged more than 4% on Monday (June 15, 2026), while Asian stocks soared in early trade after the United States and Iran announced they had reached an agreement to end the conflict in West Asia.
Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index jumped 4.99% and South Korea’s benchmark Kospi index soared 5.54%.
Read more here
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June 15, 2026 07:18
Gold rises 2% after U.S., Iran reach peace deal
Gold rose 2% on Monday (June 15, 2026) after U.S. and Iran officials said they had reached a preliminary deal to end their conflict, pushing oil prices lower and easing concerns about inflation and higher interest rates.
Spot gold was up 2% at $4,304.11 per ounce, as of 0122 GMT, hitting its highest level since June 9. U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 2% to $4,325.20.
– Reuters
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June 15, 2026 07:16
West Asia war highlights: U.S.-Iran peace deal announced with ‘permanent’ end to military action
The United States and Iran agreed a peace deal and an “immediate and permanent” end to military operations on all fronts including Lebanon, mediator Pakistan said, in the strongest sign yet that more than three months of war in Middle East is drawing to a close.
“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” U.S. President Donald Trump swiftly confirmed with his own statement on Sunday (June 14, 2026), as he marked his 80th birthday.
Read the updates here
Published – June 15, 2026 07:18 am IST
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