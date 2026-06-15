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Sweden vs Tunisia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Isak, Ayari score for Sweden before Rekik pulls one back

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In the other Group F match, Japan drew with the Netherlands 2-2

Updated – June 15, 2026 09:40 am IST

Sweden's Yasin Ayari celebrates scoring the team's fifth goal against Tunisia in the FIFA World Cup 2026, at the Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico, on June 14, 2026

Sweden’s Yasin Ayari celebrates scoring the team’s fifth goal against Tunisia in the FIFA World Cup 2026, at the Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico, on June 14, 2026
| Photo Credit:
Reuters

Sweden crushed Tunisia 5-1 on Sunday (June 14, 2026) to leave the North African nation’s defensive reputation in tatters and take early control of World Cup Group F.

Yasin Ayari opened the scoring early in the Mexican city of Guadalupe with a thunderbolt from distance and Alexander Isak doubled Sweden’s lead in the 30th minute.

Omar Rekik pulled a goal back shortly before half-time but Viktor Gyokeres restored Sweden’s two-goal cushion. Mattias Svanberg made it 4-1 before another stunner from Ayari.

For Sweden, it had been a long and winding road to get here for the team and coach ‌Graham Potter. Sweden finished bottom of their qualifying group and needed a Nations League playoff lifeline to make it to ⁠the finals.

In the other Group F match, Japan drew 2-2 with the Netherlands.

(This live blog is closed.)

FILTER UPDATES

  • full time

    June 15, 2026 09:27

    96:30 – Full time! 5-1

    Second Half ends, Sweden 5, Tunisia 1.

  • goal

    June 15, 2026 09:26

    95:06 Goal for Ayari! 5-1

    Goal! Sweden 5, Tunisia 1. Yasin Ayari (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Bergvall.

  • off side

    June 15, 2026 09:24

    93:24 Offside

    Offside, Tunisia. Firas Chaouat is caught offside.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 09:23

    92:13 Free Kick Won

    Gustaf Lagerbielke (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 09:23

    92:13 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Ali Abdi (Tunisia).

  • June 15, 2026 09:23

    92:07 Attempt Saved

    Attempt saved. Elias Achouri (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Sweden).

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 09:22

    91:25 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Sweden).

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 09:22

    91:25 Free Kick Won

    Elias Achouri (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • June 15, 2026 09:22

    87:32 Attempt Saved

    Attempt saved. Alexander Isak (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Abdelmouhib Chamakh (Tunisia). Assisted by Viktor Gyökeres.

  • half time

    June 15, 2026 09:21

    90:37 Added Time

    Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.

  • June 15, 2026 09:21

    90:08 Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Daniel Svensson replaces Alexander Bernhardsson.

  • June 15, 2026 09:20

    90:02 Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Anthony Elanga replaces Alexander Isak.

  • corner

    June 15, 2026 09:20

    89:10 Corner

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Mohamed Amine Ben Hmida.

  • June 15, 2026 09:20

    89:06 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Lucas Bergvall (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Gyökeres.

  • off side

    June 15, 2026 09:19

    87:51 Offside

    Offside, Tunisia. Firas Chaouat is caught offside.

  • goal

    June 15, 2026 09:17

    83:31 Goal for Svanberg! 4-1

    Goal! Sweden 4, Tunisia 1. Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Isak following a set piece situation.

  • June 15, 2026 09:16

    85:43 Contentious Referee Decisions

    VAR Decision: Goal Sweden 4-1 Tunisia (Mattias Svanberg).

  • June 15, 2026 09:14

    83:19 Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Mattias Svanberg replaces Jesper Karlström.

  • June 15, 2026 09:14

    83:03 Substitution

    Substitution, Tunisia. Firas Chaouat replaces Anis Ben Slimane.

  • June 15, 2026 09:14

    82:50 Substitution

    Substitution, Tunisia. Ismaël Gharbi replaces Rani Khedira.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 09:13

    82:25 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Ali Abdi (Tunisia).

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 09:13

    82:25 Free Kick Won

    Alexander Bernhardsson (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • off side

    June 15, 2026 09:08

    77:47 Offside

    Offside, Tunisia. Elias Achouri is caught offside.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 09:07

    76:26 Free Kick Lost

    Handball by Isak Hien (Sweden).

  • corner

    June 15, 2026 09:07

    75:33 Corner

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Hadj Mahmoud.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 09:05

    74:20 Free Kick Won

    Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 09:05

    74:20 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Lucas Bergvall (Sweden).

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 09:04

    72:50 Free Kick Won

    Isak Hien (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 09:04

    72:50 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Sebastian Tounekti (Tunisia).

  • June 15, 2026 09:03

    71:48 Substitution

    Substitution, Tunisia. Hadj Mahmoud replaces Yan Valery.

  • June 15, 2026 09:03

    71:36 Substitution

    Substitution, Tunisia. Sebastian Tounekti replaces Elias Saad.

  • June 15, 2026 09:02

    71:23 Substitution

    Substitution, Tunisia. Elias Achouri replaces Ellyes Skhiri.

  • June 15, 2026 08:59

    67:03 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Alexander Isak (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Gyökeres.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 08:57

    65:46 Offside

    Offside, Tunisia. Anis Ben Slimane is caught offside.

  • June 15, 2026 08:56

    65:24 Miss

    Attempt missed. Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gustaf Lagerbielke.

  • June 15, 2026 08:56

    64:25 End Delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • June 15, 2026 08:56

    64:24 Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Lucas Bergvall replaces Benjamin Nygren.

  • June 15, 2026 08:55

    64:18 Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Elliot Stroud replaces Gabriel Gudmundsson because of an injury.

  • June 15, 2026 08:54

    63:15 Start Delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Gabriel Gudmundsson (Sweden).

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 08:53

    62:39 Free Kick Won

    Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 08:53

    62:39 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Sweden).

  • corner

    June 15, 2026 08:53

    61:27 Corner

    Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Gabriel Gudmundsson.

  • goal

    June 15, 2026 08:51

    58:59 Goal for Gyökeres! 3-1

    Goal! Sweden 3, Tunisia 1. Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexander Isak.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 08:49

    57:20 Free Kick Won

    Gabriel Gudmundsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 08:48

    57:20 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Yan Valery (Tunisia).

  • off side

    June 15, 2026 08:46

    55:17 Offside

    Offside, Sweden. Alexander Isak is caught offside.

  • June 15, 2026 08:46

    55′ Miss

    Attempt missed. Montassar Talbi (Tunisia) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri with a cross following a corner.

  • corner

    June 15, 2026 08:45

    54:20 Corner

    Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Isak Hien.

  • yellow card

    June 15, 2026 08:44

    53:26 Yellow Card

    Rani Khedira (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  • June 15, 2026 08:44

    52:59 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesper Karlström.

  • off side

    June 15, 2026 08:44

    53:01 Offside

    Offside, Sweden. Alexander Isak is caught offside.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 08:44

    50′ Free Kick Won

    Mohamed Amine Ben Hmida (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 08:44

    50′ Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Alexander Isak (Sweden).

  • June 15, 2026 08:42

    51:58 Miss

    Attempt missed. Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 08:41

    50:50 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Jesper Karlström (Sweden).

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 08:41

    50:50 Free Kick Won

    Elias Saad (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • off side

    June 15, 2026 08:40

    49:30 Offside

    Offside, Sweden. Alexander Isak is caught offside.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 08:38

    47′ Free Kick Won

    Gabriel Gudmundsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 08:37

    47′ Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Yan Valery (Tunisia).

  • June 15, 2026 08:35

    45′ Start

    Second Half begins Sweden 2, Tunisia 1.

  • half time

    June 15, 2026 08:19

    49′

    First Half ends, Sweden 2, Tunisia 1.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 08:16

    45:45 Free Kick Won

    Alexander Bernhardsson (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 08:16

    45:45 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Ali Abdi (Tunisia).

  • half time

    June 15, 2026 08:16

    45′ Added Time

    Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

  • goal

    June 15, 2026 08:14

    42:30 Goal for Omar Rekik! 2-1

    Goal! Sweden 2, Tunisia 1. Omar Rekik (Tunisia) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri with a cross.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 08:11

    40:54 Free Kick Won

    Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 08:11

    40:54 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Benjamin Nygren (Sweden).

  • corner

    June 15, 2026 08:06

    35:07 Corner

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Mohamed Amine Ben Hmida.

  • June 15, 2026 08:05

    32:44 Miss

    Attempt missed. Victor Lindelöf (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Benjamin Nygren with a cross following a corner.

  • corner

    June 15, 2026 08:03

    32:02 Corner

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Ali Abdi.

  • off side

    June 15, 2026 08:02

    31′ Offside

    Offside, Tunisia. Elias Saad is caught offside.

  • June 15, 2026 08:02

    30:55 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Rani Khedira (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anis Ben Slimane.

  • goal

    June 15, 2026 08:00

    29:08 Goal for Alexander Isak! 2-0

    Goal! Sweden 2, Tunisia 0. Alexander Isak (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Viktor Gyökeres following a fast break.

  • June 15, 2026 08:00

    25:11 End Delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • June 15, 2026 07:53

    21:59 Start Delay

    Delay in match for a drinks break.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 07:52

    21:54 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Gabriel Gudmundsson (Sweden).

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 07:52

    21:54 Free Kick Won

    Elias Saad (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • June 15, 2026 07:48

    17:33 Miss

    Attempt missed. Elias Saad (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 07:46

    15:52 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Yasin Ayari (Sweden).

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 07:46

    15:52 Free Kick Won

    Omar Rekik (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • off side

    June 15, 2026 07:43

    12:33 Offside

    Offside, Tunisia. Anis Ben Slimane is caught offside.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 07:41

    10:18 Free Kick Won

    Yasin Ayari (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 07:41

    10:18 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Rani Khedira (Tunisia).

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 07:41

    9:15 Free Kick Lost

    Handball by Gabriel Gudmundsson (Sweden).

  • June 15, 2026 07:38

    6:19 Attempt Blocked

    Attempt blocked. Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  • goal

    June 15, 2026 07:37

    6:21 Goal for Yasin Ayari 1-0

    Goal! Sweden 1, Tunisia 0. Yasin Ayari (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

  • June 15, 2026 07:37

    5:40 End Delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • June 15, 2026 07:37

    5:20 Start Delay

    Delay in match (Sweden).

  • June 15, 2026 07:35

    4:15 Miss

    Attempt missed. Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yasin Ayari following a fast break.

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 07:33

    2:29 Free Kick Lost

    Foul by Yan Valery (Tunisia).

  • free kick

    June 15, 2026 07:33

    2:29 Free Kick Won

    Gabriel Gudmundsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • June 15, 2026 07:31

    First half Start

    First Half begins.

  • June 15, 2026 06:10

    Lineup

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Published – June 15, 2026 07:33 am IST

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