Sweden vs Tunisia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Isak, Ayari score for Sweden before Rekik pulls one back

Updated – June 15, 2026 09:40 am IST

Sweden’s Yasin Ayari celebrates scoring the team’s fifth goal against Tunisia in the FIFA World Cup 2026, at the Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico, on June 14, 2026 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sweden crushed Tunisia 5-1 on Sunday (June 14, 2026) to leave the North African nation’s defensive reputation in tatters and take early control of World Cup Group F.

Yasin Ayari opened the scoring early in the Mexican city of Guadalupe with a thunderbolt from distance and Alexander Isak doubled Sweden’s lead in the 30th minute.

Omar Rekik pulled a goal back shortly before half-time but Viktor Gyokeres restored Sweden’s two-goal cushion. Mattias Svanberg made it 4-1 before another stunner from Ayari.

For Sweden, it had been a long and winding road to get here for the team and coach ‌Graham Potter. Sweden finished bottom of their qualifying group and needed a Nations League playoff lifeline to make it to ⁠the finals.

In the other Group F match, Japan drew 2-2 with the Netherlands.

(This live blog is closed.)