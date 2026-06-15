Sweden vs Tunisia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Isak, Ayari score for Sweden before Rekik pulls one back

In the other Group F match, Japan drew with the Netherlands 2-2
Updated – June 15, 2026 09:40 am IST
Sweden’s Yasin Ayari celebrates scoring the team’s fifth goal against Tunisia in the FIFA World Cup 2026, at the Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico, on June 14, 2026
| Photo Credit:
Reuters
Sweden crushed Tunisia 5-1 on Sunday (June 14, 2026) to leave the North African nation’s defensive reputation in tatters and take early control of World Cup Group F.
Yasin Ayari opened the scoring early in the Mexican city of Guadalupe with a thunderbolt from distance and Alexander Isak doubled Sweden’s lead in the 30th minute.
Omar Rekik pulled a goal back shortly before half-time but Viktor Gyokeres restored Sweden’s two-goal cushion. Mattias Svanberg made it 4-1 before another stunner from Ayari.
For Sweden, it had been a long and winding road to get here for the team and coach Graham Potter. Sweden finished bottom of their qualifying group and needed a Nations League playoff lifeline to make it to the finals.
In the other Group F match, Japan drew 2-2 with the Netherlands.
(This live blog is closed.)
FILTER UPDATES
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full time
June 15, 2026 09:27
96:30 – Full time! 5-1
Second Half ends, Sweden 5, Tunisia 1.
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goal
June 15, 2026 09:26
95:06 Goal for Ayari! 5-1
Goal! Sweden 5, Tunisia 1. Yasin Ayari (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Bergvall.
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off side
June 15, 2026 09:24
93:24 Offside
Offside, Tunisia. Firas Chaouat is caught offside.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 09:23
92:13 Free Kick Won
Gustaf Lagerbielke (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 09:23
92:13 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Ali Abdi (Tunisia).
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June 15, 2026 09:23
92:07 Attempt Saved
Attempt saved. Elias Achouri (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Sweden).
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free kick
June 15, 2026 09:22
91:25 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Sweden).
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free kick
June 15, 2026 09:22
91:25 Free Kick Won
Elias Achouri (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
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June 15, 2026 09:22
87:32 Attempt Saved
Attempt saved. Alexander Isak (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Abdelmouhib Chamakh (Tunisia). Assisted by Viktor Gyökeres.
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half time
June 15, 2026 09:21
90:37 Added Time
Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.
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June 15, 2026 09:21
90:08 Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Daniel Svensson replaces Alexander Bernhardsson.
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June 15, 2026 09:20
90:02 Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Anthony Elanga replaces Alexander Isak.
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corner
June 15, 2026 09:20
89:10 Corner
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Mohamed Amine Ben Hmida.
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June 15, 2026 09:20
89:06 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Lucas Bergvall (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Gyökeres.
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off side
June 15, 2026 09:19
87:51 Offside
Offside, Tunisia. Firas Chaouat is caught offside.
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goal
June 15, 2026 09:17
83:31 Goal for Svanberg! 4-1
Goal! Sweden 4, Tunisia 1. Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Isak following a set piece situation.
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June 15, 2026 09:16
85:43 Contentious Referee Decisions
VAR Decision: Goal Sweden 4-1 Tunisia (Mattias Svanberg).
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June 15, 2026 09:14
83:19 Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Mattias Svanberg replaces Jesper Karlström.
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June 15, 2026 09:14
83:03 Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Firas Chaouat replaces Anis Ben Slimane.
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June 15, 2026 09:14
82:50 Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Ismaël Gharbi replaces Rani Khedira.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 09:13
82:25 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Ali Abdi (Tunisia).
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free kick
June 15, 2026 09:13
82:25 Free Kick Won
Alexander Bernhardsson (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.
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off side
June 15, 2026 09:08
77:47 Offside
Offside, Tunisia. Elias Achouri is caught offside.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 09:07
76:26 Free Kick Lost
Handball by Isak Hien (Sweden).
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corner
June 15, 2026 09:07
75:33 Corner
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Hadj Mahmoud.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 09:05
74:20 Free Kick Won
Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 09:05
74:20 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Lucas Bergvall (Sweden).
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free kick
June 15, 2026 09:04
72:50 Free Kick Won
Isak Hien (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 09:04
72:50 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Sebastian Tounekti (Tunisia).
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June 15, 2026 09:03
71:48 Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Hadj Mahmoud replaces Yan Valery.
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June 15, 2026 09:03
71:36 Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Sebastian Tounekti replaces Elias Saad.
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June 15, 2026 09:02
71:23 Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Elias Achouri replaces Ellyes Skhiri.
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June 15, 2026 08:59
67:03 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Alexander Isak (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Gyökeres.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 08:57
65:46 Offside
Offside, Tunisia. Anis Ben Slimane is caught offside.
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June 15, 2026 08:56
65:24 Miss
Attempt missed. Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gustaf Lagerbielke.
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June 15, 2026 08:56
64:25 End Delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
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June 15, 2026 08:56
64:24 Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Lucas Bergvall replaces Benjamin Nygren.
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June 15, 2026 08:55
64:18 Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Elliot Stroud replaces Gabriel Gudmundsson because of an injury.
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June 15, 2026 08:54
63:15 Start Delay
Delay in match because of an injury Gabriel Gudmundsson (Sweden).
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free kick
June 15, 2026 08:53
62:39 Free Kick Won
Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 08:53
62:39 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Sweden).
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corner
June 15, 2026 08:53
61:27 Corner
Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Gabriel Gudmundsson.
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goal
June 15, 2026 08:51
58:59 Goal for Gyökeres! 3-1
Goal! Sweden 3, Tunisia 1. Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexander Isak.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 08:49
57:20 Free Kick Won
Gabriel Gudmundsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 08:48
57:20 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Yan Valery (Tunisia).
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off side
June 15, 2026 08:46
55:17 Offside
Offside, Sweden. Alexander Isak is caught offside.
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June 15, 2026 08:46
55′ Miss
Attempt missed. Montassar Talbi (Tunisia) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri with a cross following a corner.
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corner
June 15, 2026 08:45
54:20 Corner
Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Isak Hien.
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yellow card
June 15, 2026 08:44
53:26 Yellow Card
Rani Khedira (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
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June 15, 2026 08:44
52:59 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesper Karlström.
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off side
June 15, 2026 08:44
53:01 Offside
Offside, Sweden. Alexander Isak is caught offside.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 08:44
50′ Free Kick Won
Mohamed Amine Ben Hmida (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 08:44
50′ Free Kick Lost
Foul by Alexander Isak (Sweden).
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June 15, 2026 08:42
51:58 Miss
Attempt missed. Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 08:41
50:50 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Jesper Karlström (Sweden).
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free kick
June 15, 2026 08:41
50:50 Free Kick Won
Elias Saad (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
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off side
June 15, 2026 08:40
49:30 Offside
Offside, Sweden. Alexander Isak is caught offside.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 08:38
47′ Free Kick Won
Gabriel Gudmundsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 08:37
47′ Free Kick Lost
Foul by Yan Valery (Tunisia).
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June 15, 2026 08:35
45′ Start
Second Half begins Sweden 2, Tunisia 1.
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half time
June 15, 2026 08:19
49′
First Half ends, Sweden 2, Tunisia 1.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 08:16
45:45 Free Kick Won
Alexander Bernhardsson (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 08:16
45:45 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Ali Abdi (Tunisia).
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half time
June 15, 2026 08:16
45′ Added Time
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
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goal
June 15, 2026 08:14
42:30 Goal for Omar Rekik! 2-1
Goal! Sweden 2, Tunisia 1. Omar Rekik (Tunisia) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri with a cross.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 08:11
40:54 Free Kick Won
Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 08:11
40:54 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Benjamin Nygren (Sweden).
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corner
June 15, 2026 08:06
35:07 Corner
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Mohamed Amine Ben Hmida.
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June 15, 2026 08:05
32:44 Miss
Attempt missed. Victor Lindelöf (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Benjamin Nygren with a cross following a corner.
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corner
June 15, 2026 08:03
32:02 Corner
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Ali Abdi.
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off side
June 15, 2026 08:02
31′ Offside
Offside, Tunisia. Elias Saad is caught offside.
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June 15, 2026 08:02
30:55 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Rani Khedira (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anis Ben Slimane.
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goal
June 15, 2026 08:00
29:08 Goal for Alexander Isak! 2-0
Goal! Sweden 2, Tunisia 0. Alexander Isak (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Viktor Gyökeres following a fast break.
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June 15, 2026 08:00
25:11 End Delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
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June 15, 2026 07:53
21:59 Start Delay
Delay in match for a drinks break.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 07:52
21:54 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Gabriel Gudmundsson (Sweden).
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free kick
June 15, 2026 07:52
21:54 Free Kick Won
Elias Saad (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
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June 15, 2026 07:48
17:33 Miss
Attempt missed. Elias Saad (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 07:46
15:52 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Yasin Ayari (Sweden).
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free kick
June 15, 2026 07:46
15:52 Free Kick Won
Omar Rekik (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
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off side
June 15, 2026 07:43
12:33 Offside
Offside, Tunisia. Anis Ben Slimane is caught offside.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 07:41
10:18 Free Kick Won
Yasin Ayari (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 07:41
10:18 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Rani Khedira (Tunisia).
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free kick
June 15, 2026 07:41
9:15 Free Kick Lost
Handball by Gabriel Gudmundsson (Sweden).
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June 15, 2026 07:38
6:19 Attempt Blocked
Attempt blocked. Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
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goal
June 15, 2026 07:37
6:21 Goal for Yasin Ayari 1-0
Goal! Sweden 1, Tunisia 0. Yasin Ayari (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
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June 15, 2026 07:37
5:40 End Delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
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June 15, 2026 07:37
5:20 Start Delay
Delay in match (Sweden).
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June 15, 2026 07:35
4:15 Miss
Attempt missed. Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yasin Ayari following a fast break.
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free kick
June 15, 2026 07:33
2:29 Free Kick Lost
Foul by Yan Valery (Tunisia).
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free kick
June 15, 2026 07:33
2:29 Free Kick Won
Gabriel Gudmundsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
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June 15, 2026 07:31
First half Start
First Half begins.
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June 15, 2026 06:10
Lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Published – June 15, 2026 07:33 am IST
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