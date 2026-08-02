iQOO introduced the Z11 Lite last month, and a couple of days back, a media report declared that the brand name was preparing to introduce the Z11 in India. That report has actually ended up being proper, as iQOO India’s CEO Nipun Marya has actually teased the launch of the Z11. In a post on X, Marya stated, “DO NOT READ THE FIRST LETTER OF EVERY LINE,” and composed 7 lines after that, whose very first letters were Z, E, L, E, V, E, and N. Well, that’s Z11. DO NOT READ THE FIRST LETTER OF EVERY LINE. Absolutely no spoilers from me.

Whatever is almost all set.

Release mode is formally on.

Eleven might matter.

Extremely pertinent.

Thrilled to share more quickly.

Now, I ought to most likely stop. #iQOO

— Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) August 1, 2026

iQOO hasn’t exposed when the Z11 will make its launching in India, however the media report we discussed above declared the mobile phone would introduce in India this month.

The report declared that the Indian Z11 will include a 3D curved display screen and have the Dimensity 7500 Turbo SoC under the hood, which is various from what the Chinese and Malaysian Z11 have.

< img alt ="iQOO Z11 (Chinese model)" width ="308" height ="372" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/iqoo-z11-india-launch-timeframe-processor/inline/-x372/gsmarena_001.jpg"> < img alt ="iQOO Z11 (Malaysian model)"width ="314"height ="372"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/iqoo-z11-india-launch-timeframe-processor/inline/-x372/gsmarena_002.jpg">



iQOO Z11 (Chinese design) – iQOO Z11 (Malaysian design)

The Chinese Z11 is powered by the Dimensity 8500 chip, while the Malaysian Z11 has the Snapdragon sevens Gen 4 SoC at the helm.

iQOO teasing the Z11 in India opposes a report from last month that declared the Z11 Lite would be the only iQOO smart device to release in India this year, as all other items have actually been canceled for the Indian market, consisting of the iQOO 16, which is anticipated to go main in China in September.

While we wait for more information from iQOO concerning the Z11’s India launch, you can inspect the comprehensive specifications contrast of the Chinese and Malaysian iQOO Z11 here to understand more about them.