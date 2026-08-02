Offers: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra marked down, Galaxy Z Fold8 series up for pre-order

Samsung will start delivering its just recently revealed Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip8 on August 7. The very same makes an application for the Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2. And those who pre-order the brand-new gadgets are qualified to get Amazon present cards worth as much as $350.

There are likewise discount rates on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and a couple of other Galaxy phones. Those aiming to purchase an Apple smartwatch, the Watch Series 11 has actually been marked down.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 presents a brand-new kind aspect with a 4:3 element ratio for the inner display screen and a larger cover screen. The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, on the other hand, constructs on the Galaxy Z Fold7 with updated internals.

Pre-ordering either the Galaxy Z Fold8 or Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra gets you a$350 Amazon present card, which can be utilized towards a future purchase.

The Galaxy Z Flip8 is likewise readily available for pre-order and includes a brand-new chipset together with enhanced software application functions. Purchasers who pre-order the collapsible will get a$200 Amazon present card.

Samsung’s brand-new Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2 are likewise up for pre-order, with $50 and $100 Amazon present cards consisted of, respectively. Shipments for all of Samsung’s brand-new gadgets start on August 7.

Both smartwatches are powered by the Snapdragon SW6100 Wear chipset and run Wear OS 7-based One UI Watch 9.

Not thinking about foldables? The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 + are likewise on sale.

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Both designs are presently readily available with a$250 discount rate. They’re powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, while the Ultra likewise provides Samsung’s Privacy Display function.

Next up is the Galaxy A57 5G, which is presently offered with a $ 125 discount rate.

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The mid-ranger includes a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, an IP68 score, and a triple rear video camera setup. It’s powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1680 chipset.

There’s an offer on an Apple smartwatch. Both the Bluetooth and LTE versions of the Watch Series 11 are presently readily available with discount rates of approximately $ 100.

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The aluminium Watch Series 11 uses a 1.96-inch OLED display screen, runs watchOS 26, and is powered by the Apple S10 chipset.

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