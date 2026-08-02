19459063 Last August, Motorola released a Swarovski Edition of the Razr 60, called the Razr 2025 in North America. We now discover the brand name will provide the Swarovski treatment to this year’s Razr 70/Razr 2026 too, as renders of the Motorola Razr 70 Swarovski Edition have actually appeared online. In 2015’s Razr 60 Swarovski Edition was available in Pantone Ice Melt color, however this year’s Swarovski Edition Razr will can be found in a black shade. 19659003 You can see that the rear panel of the Motorola Razr 70 Swarovski Edition is textured and set up in a quilted pattern. It includes little crystal-like aspects organized in the very same pattern, with a few of them utilized to embellish the location near the cover display screen. Even the phone’s hinge has a crystal on it. 19659004 Motorola Razr 70 Swarovski Edition Aside from these distinctions, the Motorola Razr 70 Swarovski Edition corresponds the basic design. Among the images shared by the source exposes the Razr 70 Swarovski Edition will come bundled with a USB-C cable television, a 33W power adapter, and a protective case. 19659009 Motorola Razr 70 Swarovski Edition There’s no word from Motorola about the Razr 70 Swarovski Edition’s launch, however we might see it go main this month, as the Razr 60 Swarovski Edition was revealed in the exact same month in 2015. 19659011 19659012 Motorola Razr 70 Swarovski Edition 19659013 Motorola Razr 70 These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales. 19659015 256GB 8GB RAM EUR 597.55 ₤ 669.94 < img alt = src = > Program all costs Motorola Razr 60 19459071 These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales. 256GB 8GB RAM EUR 519.79 < img alt = src = 19459048 > 19659023 ₤ 452.76 < img alt = 19459047 src = > Program all rates Motorola Razr 2025 19659026 These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales. 19659027 256GB 8GB RAM $ 287.98 < img alt = src = 19459060 > Program all costs 19659030 Source 19659031