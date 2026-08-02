India’s information centre capability might reach 3-3.6 GW by 2030, hyperscalers to drive development: Axis Capital

India’s information centre capability might increase to around 3-3.6 GW by 2030, with hyperscalers and emerging AI-focused cloud gamers anticipated to end up being the dominant chauffeurs of brand-new need, according to a report based upon specialist evaluation pointed out by Axis Capital. Execution and supply-chain restrictions might keep real functional capability listed below the 6-8 GW targets openly revealed by market gamers.

The report approximated that hyperscalers might represent around 90 percent of information centre need by 2030, compared to the existing 60 percent share, as business such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Google broaden capability and emerging neo-cloud and big language design hosting requirements collect rate. Business need, on the other hand, is anticipated to stay broadly flat in outright terms.

India’s set up information centre capability presently stands at around 1.3-1.4 GW. Third-party colocation centers represent the biggest share at 60-65 percent, followed by hyperscaler slave or rented capability at 25-30 percent. Business and edge information centres represent around 8-10 percent and 2-3 percent, respectively.

The report kept in mind that openly revealed capability targets of 6-8 GW by 2030 appear aggressive. A more practical price quote is 3.4-3.6 GW of prepared capability by mid-2030, while real functional capability might be closer to 2.8 GW. This shows obstacles around execution, power schedule, devices supply and building and construction timelines.

The information centre growth pipeline is however getting momentum. Around 900 MW to 1.2 GW of capability had actually currently been granted in the last 6 to 7 months of calendar 2026, although an award does not instantly equate into functional capability. The report stated it generally takes a minimum of 32-36 months to present even the very first stage of a job.

Supply-chain traffic jams might stay a crucial restriction. Hyperscaler-grade backup generation devices from leading worldwide providers is supposedly scheduled approximately 2 years ahead, while lacks of EPC professionals and workforce and power-sanction timelines of around 18 months might slow job execution.

Capital strength is likewise increasing as AI-enabled centers need more pricey facilities. Conventional colocation develops expense around 44-46.6 crore per MW, omitting IT hardware, while AI-enabled facilities expenses around 48-54 crore per MW, representing a 10-15 percent premium.

India’s information centre capability might reach 7-8 GW by 2035 if presently revealed tasks are totally understood, indicating considerable long-lasting chances throughout power, cooling, backup facilities, building and electrical devices, the report stated.

Released on August 2, 2026