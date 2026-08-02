Europe’s Baltic states turn start-up hotbeds for their next development chapter

Vilnius: Stepping into the recently refurbished Vilnius airport, visitors are welcomed with a variety of signboards marketing items “Made in Lithuania”consisting of cybersecurity huge NordVPN.

Instead of concentrating on heritage or artisanal workmanship promoted in comparable projects in Italy or France, Lithuania and its Baltic neighbours Estonia and Latvia are highlighting they are home to development.

The 3 nations have a growing variety of start-ups identified worldwide, such as online reselling platform Vinted, rideshare service Bolt and videotelephony leader Skype.

In spite of an overall population of simply over 6 million individuals, the Baltic states had around 33,000 start-ups in 2015, according to information from Lursoft IT, a Latvian business specialising in service and monetary databases.

They raised 20 percent more in financing in 2025 at 607 million euros ($700 million), according to Practica Capital and Firstpick’s yearly report on the sector.

The Baltic states now have 17 “unicorns” — start-ups with an appraisal above $1.0 billion.

‘Entrepreneurial spirit’

Less than 4 years ago Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania restored their self-reliance however acquired ineffective factories from the Soviet Union’s command economy.

“Regaining independence… unlocked the entrepreneurial spirit previously suppressed under Soviet rule,” stated Latvian-American business owner Girts Graudins, who kept in mind that the area has a history as a science and production center returning to the turn of the 20th century.

The ruins of the Soviet command economy were likewise a crucible for development, stated Kadri Ukrainski, who lectures on the topic at Estonia’s Tartu University.

“Coming from (the) Soviet times, we didn’t have very good telephone systems,” she stated, resulting in the development of Skype– Estonia’s very first, and probably its most popular, unicorn.

The app assisted the once-behind nation leap forward, she argued, “helping us to solve this very backward communication system”

Established in 2003 by a number of Scandinavian business owners together with 4 Estonian designers, Skype had actually 50 million signed up users worldwide by 2005, when it was offered to online auction website eBay for around $2.6 billion.

European Union accession in 2004 likewise brought the Baltic states access to European markets.

Estonia, with a population of 1.3 million, now has 10 active unicorns– the most per capita in Europe.

Start-up ‘multiplier result’

Skype is now defunct– retired last year by Microsoft which purchased the app in 2011, its tradition as the very first Baltic unicorn can still be felt throughout the area.

Referred to as the “Skype mafia” impact, creators and early staff members took the experience they acquired from the business and went on to begin their own business, motivating others to do the exact same.

Lithuania’s very first unicorn, pre-owned clothes platform Vinted, has actually had a comparable effect.

“Vinted’s journey has certainly been intertwined with the broader development of Lithuania’s startup ecosystem,” stated the business’s vice president for business affairs, Jessie de la Merced, arguing that its existence has actually had a “multiplier effect”

Vinted, which ended up being a unicorn in 2019, reached $8 billion in market appraisal in April, and Lithuania now boasts an overall of 6 unicorns.

Unicorns’ results can likewise be felt throughout the regional economy, stated Karolina Urbonaite, the head of Startup Lithuania, a federal government organization which supports the nation’s start-up community.

“Our startups pay a lot of taxes. They create new jobs,” she stated, including that Lithuanian start-ups utilized over 20,000 individuals in overall, paying high wages and drawing in foreign financial investment to the nation.

A heavy concentrate on STEM education (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics) in the Baltics is likewise assisting create the next generation of fintech business owners.

Baltic STEM trainees rank greater than those from France, Sweden, the United States and Norway in the OECD’s most current Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).

There has actually likewise been a modification of goals.

“Before, the role models were artists and musicians,” stated Ronny Eriksson, creator of entrepreneurship studio New Nordic Way in Finland.

“But now it’s actually startup people and you want to become those when you grow up”

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