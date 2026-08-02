Cauvery concern: CM Shivakumar to administer all-party conference in Bengaluru

Submit picture: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar|Picture Credit: ANI

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Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will chair an all-party conference in Bengaluru on Sunday to chalk out the state’s legal and political technique on the Cauvery water-sharing disagreement with Tamil Nadu, following the CWRC’s instructions to launch 3,500 cusecs of water daily for 15 days.

The conference will be participated in by leaders of all political celebrations, union ministers from the Cauvery basin area, members of Parliament and senior politicians to ponder on Karnataka’s stand on the problem.

The conference comes versus the background of extensive demonstrations throughout Karnataka over the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s (CWRC) order on July 30, with the BJP, farmers’ organisations and pro-Kannada groups requiring that no water be launched to Tamil Nadu.

Shivakumar postponed his conference with his Tamil Nadu equivalent, C Vijay Joseph, which was intended on August 3, stating conversations might be held later on in a “more conducive and cordial atmosphere.” He had likewise stated the all-party conference would assist develop a united stand on the state’s legal and political reaction to the conflict.

The primary minister has actually preserved that protecting Karnataka’s interests stays the federal government’s primary duty, while asserting that the state would pursue all readily available legal and constitutional choices in the continuous Cauvery conflict.

Released on August 2, 2026