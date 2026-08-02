Weekly survey: Are you utilizing wise glasses?

Smart devices have actually been traditional for so long that it’s difficult to envision them disappearing at any time quickly. The tech world does not stand still, and wise glasses have actually been identified as the “next frontier” for some time now.

All of the huge tech gamers are attempting to sculpt their own area with various methods and differing success. We’re asking you: are you utilizing wise glasses in your daily?

The least noticeable and most popular ones are AI glasses. The Ray-Ban Meta lineup is the very best example. These are wise glasses that rely specifically on ambient computing and do not have integrated screens.

They look (mainly)like a routine set of glasses and function hands-free AI, speakers and cams, enabling users to tape-record videos while likewise contracting out a few of their everyday mobile phone jobs like taking calls, offering navigation instructions and talking with their AI assistant of option.

Samsung just recently revealed its take on the AI glasses, which we likewise got to see face to face after the Galaxy Unpacked occasion.

Apple is likewise anticipated to introduce its own AI glasses by next year’s WWDC. And when Apple introduces a brand-new gadget type, this immediately brings in flocks of brand-new users.

There are more sophisticated alternatives out there. Meta’s own Ray-Ban Display does whatever the routine variation can however likewise brings a color heads-up screen embedded in the ideal lens. This opens an universe of possibilities, from following navigation directions to getting on video calls and getting real-time translation without ever touching a screen.

Meta Ray-Ban Display

And there are a lot more capable AR wise glasses like the Xreal Aura that can forecast an Optical See-Through (OST) display screen, permitting you to run apps or simply settle back and take pleasure in a film.

< img width ="1200" height ="750" alt ="Xreal Aura" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/weekly-poll-smart-glasses/inline/-1200/gsmarena_006.jpg">

Xreal Aura

These likewise run Android XR so all your preferred apps will be readily available however they do need a connected connection to a calculate puck. The puck likewise houses a battery, making them a lot more troublesome than the display-less AI glasses.