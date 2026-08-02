Trump states Mideast allies have actually reached details of offer to end Iran war, United States to stop brand-new strikes

United States President Donald Trump|Picture Credit: Daniel Heuer

President Donald Trump in a Saturday night social networks post declared that Mideast allies have actually reached the specifications of an offer to end the Iran war and stated that he would hold back on purchasing brand-new strikes in the five-month old dispute in the meantime.

Trump included that the emerging offer “would consist of the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear risk.”

“Based on this demand, I have actually concurred, for the future advantage of the WORLD and, also, the survival of an effective and flourishing Iran, to cancel the attack, based on having the ability to quickly negotiate,” Trump stated.

He included that Israel has actually consented to sign up with the United States in the dedication to attempt to finish the arrangement with Iran that would produce an end to the war.

Earlier Saturday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto leader, in a call with Trump raised issues about the United States possibly intensifying the dispute with Iran, according to an individual knowledgeable about the leaders’ conversation.

The conversation, which was initially reported on by the news outlet Axios, came as Trump weighed whether to perform brand-new strikes on Iran.

The Saudis, according to the individual informed on the compound of the call however not authorised to comment openly, are worried that if the United States targets Iran’s energy facilities or performs huge strikes on other essential facilities that Tehran might react by performing attacks on the kingdom’s and other Gulf nations’ energy facilities.

The crown prince throughout Saturday’s call looked for clearness from Trump on what possible brand-new action he’s weighing to take versus Iran, the individual stated.

A White House authorities, who was not authorised to comment openly and asked for privacy, verified the leaders spoke on Saturday however did not use any information about the compound of their discussion.

Saudi Arabia previously today signed up with the United States in striking several logistics and weapons websites utilized by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, however has actually been prompting the United States and Iran to return to the negotiating table to discover an endgame to the five-month old dispute.

The crown prince likewise dispatched his sibling, Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman, to Washington on Wednesday for different conferences with Trump and Vice President JD Vance to talk about Iran method.

And Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House, their very first in-person conference because releasing the war in February. The Israeli leader has actually prompted Trump to continue to prosecute the war versus Iran.

The stakes for ongoing United States military action are high for Trump and his celebration as the dispute, undesirable amongst lots of Americans, has actually jolted the world economy simply months before vital midterm elections in November.

The president has actually sworn to take vindictive action after the United States military warded off a surprise attack previously today by Iran on a United States base in Jordan.

Trump had actually informed press reporters on Friday that “we simply wish to win” in Iran and stated the United States will strike Iran “really tough” up until they can’t take it any longer. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed disappointment that Tehran had last month signed a memorandum of comprehending with the United States on a truce however then rapidly “broke it, contended industrial ships, and eliminated American soldiers.”

On Saturday, the United States State Department released brand-new security informs for Americans in 10 nations in the area to work out increased care due to the intensifying stress with Iran.

The cautions– covering Bahrain, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates– prompted United States people to get ready for the possibility of flight cancellations, short-term airspace closures and other travel disturbances.

Released on August 2, 2026