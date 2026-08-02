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Home Business 3 eliminated, 21 injured in Moscow dining establishment battle

3 eliminated, 21 injured in Moscow dining establishment battle

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Moscow: A bomb detonated at a dining establishment in main Moscow, eliminating a minimum of 3 individuals, consisting of the bomber, Russian state media stated, pointing out regional authorities.

A minimum of 21 individuals were likewise hurt when the explosive gadget detonated on Saturday at the dining establishment on Kudrinskaya Square in Moscow, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee stated, priced quote by Russian state news firm RIA Novosti.

An unknown lady who tried to bring the explosive gadget into the dining establishment passed away in the blast, as did a guard and a customer, the news firm stated.

Ria Novosti reported the lady tried to smuggle the bomb into the facility, however the security personnel declined to let her in before the bomb blew up.

The attack was still being examined, the Moscow Investigative Committee informed the news firm.

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