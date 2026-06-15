Govt. withdraws recognition to two Excel Pre-University Colleges in Dakshina Kannada

Department of School Education (Pre-University) has withdrawn its recognition given to Excel Pre-University Colleges at Venoor and at Aramale Betta in Guruvayanakere, Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada with immediate effect.

In two separate orders issued on June 10, 2026, the Director of the department S. Bharat said that the two permanent unaided colleges had cheated the government by submitting fake documents to get the approval with effect from the academic year 2025-26.

The colleges had submitted fake documents pertaining to the plan approval, completion certificate of building, sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting system, fire safety, safety of building etc. The recognition was withdrawn under Section 39 1 (a) and Section 39 (2) of Karnataka Education Act, 1983 in the public interest, the orders said.

The Director directed the Deputy Director of the department in Dakshina Kannada to take steps to get the students of both the colleges admitted to “nearby pre-university colleges and transfer their records to the nearby government pre-university colleges.”

The government had permitted the college managed by Vidyodaya Education Trust at Venoor (SS 0378) on July 8, 2025, while the college at Aramale Betta (SS 0376) managed by Infinity Learning Foundation had been permitted on June 6, 2025.

Both the colleges were managed by Sumantha Kumar Jain against whom there were complaints of submitting fake documents to get the government’s approval, the orders said.

They said that the Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) of Venoor Gram Panchayat and Kuvettu Gram Panchayat, District Fire Officer, Executive Officer of Belthangady Taluk Panchayat, Taluk Health Officer and Executive Engineer, Public Works Department in their reports submitted to the government said that the colleges submitted fake documents.

The orders said that the managements of the colleges had been issued show cause notices on April 4, 2026 seeking explanation within 30 days. But they did not reply to them.

Sources in the department said that the Infinity Learning Foundation is managing one more Excel Pre-University College at Guruvayanakere, which is the third one. Recognition to the third college has not been withdrawn.

College issues statement

Meanwhile, a statement from the Excel Pre-University College, Guruvayanakere said, “We have admitted all our students under College Code SS0351. The validity of this college code and the college code under which students have been admitted can be verified using the students’ SATS number at the nearest DDPI office or at government colleges.”

“The college code that has now been cancelled is SS0376. This year, we had only submitted an application for its recognition and had not admitted any students under that code. This year, we ourselves had applied at the end of March to cancel its recognition.”

“However, some unseen forces, with the intention of damaging the reputation of our institution, are now spreading false news through electronic media and social media that Excel College’s recognition has been cancelled.”

“We request everyone not to be misled and to kindly cooperate.”