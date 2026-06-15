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Business Made in India: A Titan Story breaks the grammar of normal rags-to-riches stories: Robbie Grewal By Leslie Atkins - 28

Upgraded on : 14 Jun 2026, 3:19 pm Filmmaker Robbie Grewal is getting much gratitude for his deal with the Amazon MX Player series Made in India: A Titan StoryThe series narrates the increase of Tata’s watch brand name Titan under the management of Xerxes Desai(Jim Sarbh). Surprisingly, Robbie’s directorial launching, Samay: When Time Strikes (2003 ), likewise begins with a Fastrack ad. “It simply did not cross my mind at all that I made a movie called Samayand, now, a series about samay (time). Someone informed this to me a few days ago,” states Robbie before including, “You might state that I unwittingly manifested the Titan series all those years earlier.” There are lots of other resemblances in between Samay and Made in India: A Titan StoryIn both, the lead characters have discoveries from ordinary occasions that result in essential discoveries in their endeavours. Samay’s police Malavika (Sushmita Sen) understands a missing out on link in the murder case she examines as she hears somebody singing,’Aankhon Hey There Aankhon Mein Ishara Ho Gaya. Xerxes Desai has advancements throughout the advancement of the Titan watch from ordinary observations. These minutes reveal that an unexpected shift in viewpoint while taking a look at daily life can trigger genius, whether it be a law enforcement officer’s instinct or a business owner’s vision. While Robbie Grewal is the author and director of Samaythe scenarists for Made in India: A Titan Story are Karan Vyas, Kandarp Shroff, and Niraj Dasa. Robbie states that a director owns the product that they work on when they onboard a job. “Any great director would take the product in his hand and develop it to his preference. The exact same uses to Made in India“ The audience understands that Xerxes and his group will ultimately dominate over their challenges and make Titan a success, however the series makes you curious as to how they will accomplish this at each phase of the story. The makers utilize cliffhangers skillfully, such as at the end of episode 5 where Xerxes informs his group that it is all however over for Titan and the business may close down in a couple of months. As the director discusses, “If it informs the audience that Titan achieves success in the 5th episode itself, why would they pertain to the 6th one? We altered the ending of the episode by putting that scene at the end to make sure audience engagement.”

Another fascinating element of the series is that it stays away from traditional underdog stories, while making you root for the characters as you would with underdogs. When a Swiss watchmaker insults JRD Tata (Naseeruddin Shah), stating Indians do not understand how to make watches, you would desire the latter to show the previous incorrect and assist make Titan a success. Robbie illuminates, “We have actually seen lots of stories of underdogs winning. A little individual from a small nest begins an organization and it ends up being big from a garage, for instance, is a wonderful formula when succeeded. Not all solutions are bad.”

This uncommonness of the story is precisely what drew Robbie into the job. “Tatas made watches and even aircrafts. The audience might question, ‘We understand this currently, what is the huge offer about an autobiographical story about them?’ Made in India breaks the grammar of common rags-to-riches stories. Somebody noted this in among the evaluations: that it is not MS Dhoni’s story however rather Saurav Ganguly’s.”

Mentioning icons, Made in India: A Titan Story revives Naseeruddin Shah in an efficiency that is similar to his peak operate in Hindi movie theater. “You do not direct stars such as Naseeruddin Shah. I inform him about the state of mind and the texture, and the radiance of the male is that he gets it right the very first time. He always remembers a line and never ever gets a character meter incorrect in his head. He has a theatre background, so he concerns the set prepared, making you see JRD and not himself. It is really simple directing him due to the fact that you do refrain from doing excessive; you delight in seeing him carry out.”

If it is this simple, one questions why the star has actually not been at his finest in Hindi movie theater of late. Has directors not utilized him all right? Providing all the credit for the gratitude for Naseeruddin Shah’s efficiency in the series to himself, Robbie states that if stars such as him fail on event, it has more to do with the movie scripts. “If the writing is rather weak, you might still develop magic as Naseeruddin Shah, however it may not be the very same as his peak.”

At the very same time, Robbie highlights the significance of script reading sessions including the authors and the cast. “In this stage, numerous things come out in regards to what the stars desire and what I wish to have from the characters. I may get a few of the minute information incorrect, due to the fact that I take a look at the series as an entire, from a more comprehensive point of view, whereas the cast sees it separately. They will come with things which are so proper at times. It is a progressing procedure for me and the stars– an exchange, if you will.”