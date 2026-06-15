Persistent Announces Partnership with San Francisco Unicorns as Official Re(AI)magining™ Partner

Reimagining the role of AI, data and decision intelligence in high-performance sport

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Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179 and NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader, today announced a partnership with the San Francisco Unicorns for the 2026 Major League Cricket (MLC) season. Under the agreement, Persistent will serve as an official Re(AI)magining™ Partner within the team’s premium partnership tier. The partnership highlights Persistent’s focus on bringing AI and data-led innovation into real-world high-performance environments where speed, adaptability and insight define outcomes.

This collaboration aligns with Persistent’s strategy to expand its AI-led capabilities in North America and build closer proximity to clients operating in real-time, decision-intensive environments. The partnership will be activated through Persistent’s #GameReAImagined campaign, which explores how AI is helping make the hidden layer of the game more visible through performance insights on the field and richer fan experiences off it.

As the Official Re(AI)magining™ Partner, Persistent will explore opportunities with the franchise across data, AI and fan engagement initiatives, extending the relationship beyond sponsorship into potential areas of innovation. With MLC rapidly expanding across key U.S. markets, the partnership creates a compelling environment to demonstrate how intelligence, analytics and technology can shape both performance and fandom.

As part of the partnership, Persistent will have a strong presence across team and digital platforms. The partnership has been designed as an integrated engagement platform, including brand visibility through on-field perimeter boards, team kit branding and a dedicated branded content property, Persistent Coaches’ Corner. Together, these elements combine on-field visibility with deeper storytelling and curated interactions. The collaboration also includes a dedicated hospitality suite, creating opportunities to connect with clients and partners in North America within a high-performance setting, including select invite-only experiences to enable deeper engagement.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent

“Cricket, like business, is becoming a game of intelligence as much as execution. The ability to convert data into real-time insight is increasingly the difference between good and great outcomes. At Persistent, we help organizations reimagine how AI creates advantage and this partnership with the San Francisco Unicorns brings that vision to life in a high-performance environment where every decision matters. Together, we have an opportunity to explore how AI can enhance performance, strategy, and fan engagement in new and exciting ways.”

David White, CEO, San Francisco Unicorns

“Sport is evolving quickly, with data and technology playing a bigger role in how teams prepare, compete and engage with fans. Partnering with Persistent gives us an opportunity to explore new ways of applying these capabilities across performance and strategy. We also see strong potential to enhance how fans experience the game as it continues to grow in the United States.”