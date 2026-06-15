Adani Gangavaram Port Limited Wins GOLD award at the 2nd Annual Green Enviro Environmental Award 2026

Adani Gangavaram Port, the deepest and one of the most modern ports in India has been honored with the prestigious Gold award at the 2nd Annual Green Enviro Environmental Award 2026 recognizing its commitment to environmental compliance and exemplary performance in sustainable port operations. The award was presented at a ceremony held in Guwahati, Assam, bringing together leading organizations and environmental professionals from across the country to celebrate excellence in environmental stewardship and sustainability initiatives. This recognition underscores AGPL’s continuous efforts to maintain the highest standards of environmental management, aligned with regulatory requirements and best practices

The award, presented by the Green Enviro Foundation, highlights AGPL’s commitment recognizing its exceptional contributions to sustainable port operations and ecological conservation. This accolade stands as a testament to AGPL’s continuous efforts in minimizing environmental impact through innovative, green technologies and eco-conscious infrastructure planning. By integrating environmental stewardship into every facet of its operations, AGPL is not only protecting natural ecosystems but also setting new industry benchmarks for responsible and sustainable growth.

Speaking on the occasion, the Adani Gangavaram port Management expressed, “We are extremely proud to receive prestigious Gold award at the 2nd Annual Green Enviro Environmental Award 2026-a true milestone for the Adani Group. At AGPL, environmental protection is not just a responsibility but a core value embedded in our operations. This award inspires us to further elevate our sustainability goals and make a lasting difference to the ecosystem and communities around us.”