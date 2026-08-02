Hong Kong – SLW to visit Guizhou

SLW to visit Guizhou ********************



The Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Chris Sun, will depart for Guizhou tomorrow morning (August 3).



During the visit, Mr Sun will join activities of the Guizhou Study and Exchange Tour under the Strive and Rise Programme, including a visit to the China Tianyan Scenic Area and will attend the tour welcome dinner. He will also call on leaders of Guizhou Province and meet with officials of the Department of Civil Affairs and the Department of Human Resources and Social Security.



Mr Sun will return to Hong Kong on the evening of August 5. In his absence, the Under Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Ho Kai-ming, will be the Acting Secretary for Labour and Welfare.