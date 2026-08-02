Hong Kong – CE participates in Sport For All Day 2026 (with photos/video)

CE participates in Sport For All Day 2026 (with photos/video) ***********************************************************

The Sport For All Day (SFAD) 2026 was held this afternoon (August 2). The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, participated in the activities held at the prime place at Kowloon Park Sports Centre, communicating to the general public the advantages of routine workout for physical and psychological wellness.

With the 20th Asian Games to be held this September, SFAD 2026 was themed “Asian Games in Motion, City in Action”cheering for the Hong Kong professional athletes taking part in the Games.

Signing Up With Mr Lee at the occasion were the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Miss Rosanna Law; the Commissioner for Sports, Mr George Tsoi; the Chairman of the Community Sports Committee, Professor Patrick Yung; the Chairman of the Major Sports Events Committee, Mr Wilfred Ng; the Director of Leisure and Cultural Services, Ms Manda Chan; the Deputy Director of Leisure and Cultural Services (Leisure Services), Miss Winnie Chui; the District Officer (Yau Tsim Mong), Mr Eric Lee; wushu professional athlete Juanita Mok; and swimming professional athlete Adam Mak.

Taking part visitors delighted in the wushu efficiencies, the physical fitness workout and skateboarding illustrations, virtual football, equestrian and rowing, along with the handball and floorball enjoyable activities. They likewise went to the video games cubicle of the Festival of Sport arranged by the Sports Federation & & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC).

Thirteen Principal Officials likewise revealed assistance to SFAD 2026. The Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki; the Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung; the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr Algernon Yau; the Secretary for Health, Professor Lo Chung-mau; the Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn; the Secretary for the Civil Service, Mrs Ingrid Yeung, the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong; the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Chris Sun; the Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Miss Janice Tse Siu-wa; the Acting Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Joseph Chan; the Acting Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Miss Diane Wong; the Acting Secretary for Education, Dr Sze Chun-fai; and the Acting Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, Mr Clarence Leung, signed up with the pastime at the sports centres in numerous districts, taking pleasure in the enjoyable of sports and inviting the Asian Games together with members of the general public.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department arranges the SFAD every August. This year, leisure centers were, for the very first time, open totally free public usage for 2 successive days on August 1 and 2. Echoing the occasion, the SF&OC today held the “69th Festival of Sport – Sport for All Experience Day” at D PARK, Tsuen Wan. A variety of supporting organisations likewise opened their centers or presented leisure programs for the general public complimentary of charge the other day (August 1) and today.

The SFAD 2026 was co-organised with the SF&OC, the Department of Health, the Sports Medicine Team of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the Sports Medicine and Health Science Alumni Association of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the Physical Fitness Association of Hong Kong, China and the Sports Association for the Physically Disabled of Hong Kong, China.