Hong Kong – Three more men arrested in connection with murder in Tsim Sha Tsui

Three more men arrested in connection with murder in Tsim Sha Tsui

In connection with a murder case happened in Tsim Sha Tsui on July 26, Police further arrested three local men.

Police arrested a 40-year-old local man for murder and two local men, aged 36 and 52, for assisting offenders between July 31 and yesterday (August 1) in Tsim Sha Tsui and Yuen Long.

Investigation revealed that the arrestees were in suspected connection with the aforementioned murder case, in which a 32-year-old local man died.

The 36-year-old man will be laid a holding charge with one count of assisting offenders and the case will be mentioned at the Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (August 3) morning. The other two arrested men are being detained for further enquiries.



Concerning the case, Police earlier arrested six men and three women, aged between 24 and 46. A local man and two non-ethnic Chinese men, aged between 29 and 33, have been laid a holding charge each with one count of murder; two men, aged 37 and 41, have been laid a holding charge each with one count of assisting offenders. The cases were mentioned at the Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts from July 30 to yesterday. The remaining arrestees have been released on bail and are required to report back to Police in late August.

Active investigation by the Regional Anti-triad Unit of Kowloon West is under way.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 8361.