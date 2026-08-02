Hong Kong – CE attends District Forum for Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan and 2026 Policy Address (with photos/video)

CE attends District Forum for Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan and 2026 Policy Address (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, today (August 2) led Principal Officials to attend a District Forum for Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan (Hong Kong’s Five-Year Plan) and the 2026 Policy Address to listen to views and suggestions from members of local communities on Hong Kong’s Five-Year Plan and the Chief Executive’s fifth Policy Address. The District Forum was held at South Tuen Mun Government Secondary School, with about 130 participants from different backgrounds.

The two-hour District Forum consisted of two sessions. In the first session, Mr Lee and the Principal Officials listened to views expressed by members of the public, covering a wide range of topics including accelerating the Northern Metropolis development and advancing spatial planning in other areas; economy, finance and trade; innovation, technology and industry development; people’s livelihood and social development; development of regional co-operation; and integrated development of culture, sports and tourism, green living, and more. In the second session, participants were divided into four groups to engage in in-depth exchanges with Mr Lee and the Principal Officials, focusing on the two themes of “pursuing development and economic growth” and “improving people’s livelihood and building our future together”. Mr Lee interacted and discussed with participants of each group in turn and listened to their views.

Mr Lee said, “The District Forum is an important platform for members of the public to express their views. My governing team and I attended the District Forum today to conduct in-depth exchanges with members of the public on Hong Kong’s Five-Year Plan and the Policy Address. We listened to views of the public on Hong Kong’s current and long-term economic and social development, which will help the Government formulate Hong Kong’s Five-Year Plan and the Policy Address, devise the overall development blueprint, and set priorities for key policy initiatives, with a view to bringing impetus to the economy, further enhancing the well-being of our people, as well as enabling the public to better benefit from government policies.”

The Government launched the public consultations for Hong Kong’s Five-Year Plan and the Policy Address in June, and has held a number of consultation sessions over the past month to collect views from different sectors. Members of the public are welcome to continue submitting their views through various channels, including the dedicated websites for Hong Kong’s Five-Year Plan and the Policy Address, and by email.