Over 4 000 blood donors and Elite Partners applauded at Annual Donor Award Ceremony for 2nd successive year (with images) ******************************************************************************************

The following is provided on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service (BTS) today (June 14) held its Annual Blood Donor Award Ceremony to applaud the dedication of impressive routine blood donors and the assistance of exceptional Elite Partners. In 2025/26, an overall of 4 076 donors reached the turning point of contributing blood 25-times or in its multiples. This motivating accomplishment marks the 2nd successive year that the variety of recipients has actually surpassed 4 000. The BTS extended its genuine thankfulness to all donors for their generous commitment.

The event was officiated by the Under Secretary for Health, Dr Cecilia Fan; the Chairman of the Hospital Authority (HA), Mr Henry Fan; the Chairman of the Hong Kong Red Cross, Dr Lau Chor-chiu and the Chairman of the BTS Hospital Governing Committee, Mr Ignatius Chan, and so on.

Dr Fan stated: “The Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service targets to collect 650 units of blood daily by proactively encouraging the public to donate blood regularly through various means, ensuring a stable and safe blood supply for hospitals. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all devoted blood donors. I hope all of you will encourage friends who have never donated blood, especially young people, to take the first step and donate blood at donor centres throughout the city, or when mobile blood donation teams or blood donation vehicles visit, and gradually develop the habit of donating blood on a regular basis. I am confident that more new faces will show up at future donor award ceremonies.”

Mr Fan stated, “I am delighted to see many HA colleagues embodying extra roles as both dedicated healthcare professionals and enthusiastic blood donors. I would like to express my gratitude for their contributions and wish to extend my sincere appreciation to all donors across Hong Kong in celebration of World Blood Donor Day.”

Mr Chan highlighted, “the BTS engage ongoing efforts to reach deeper into the community and provide more convenient donation services. Initiatives include the establishment of the first short-term donor centre in Tseung Kwan O, the “Pop-up” Tseung Kwan O Donor Centre, and the relocation of the Yuen Long Donor Centre in June to a larger venue, offering donors with a more comfortable environment and a diversified service experience.”|

More than 122 000 donors kindly contributed blood, contributing almost 210 000 systems of blood this year. After processing and screening at different labs at the BTS, over 356 000 systems of different blood items were provided to healthcare facilities throughout Hong Kong for scientific treatment.

In addition to private contribution awards, Elite Partnership Awards existed to acknowledged business, neighborhood, and scholastic partners who have actually supported blood contribution. An overall of 31 partners from various sectors were bestowed the “Elite Partnership Award.” The particular winners are:

Elite Partnership Award – Corporate Partners

Prudential Hong Kong Limited

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited

Sino Group

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Requirement Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited

Elite Partnership Award – Community Partners

Tsz Shan Monastery

Scout Association of Hong Kong

Lions Clubs International District 303

Rotary International District 3450

Yan Oi Tong

Evangelical Free Church of China – Yan Fook Church

Elite Partnership Award – Community Partners (Blood Donation Vehicle)

Whampoa Garden Management Limited

Lung Mun Oasis

Citygate

Elite Partnership Award – University

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

The University of Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Hong Kong Baptist University

Elite Partnership Award – Secondary School

Kellet School

Ng Yuk Secondary School

St. Stephen’s Girls College

Discovery College

Discovery Bay International School

Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Secondary School

HK & & Kln Kaifong Women’s Association Sun Fong Chung College

Diocesan Boys’ School

STFA Tam Pak Yu College

TWGHs Chang Ming Thien College

PLK Wu Chung College

The BTS welcomes members of the general public to keep contributing blood and end up being a routine blood donor, to connect assisting hands to client in requirement. Donors are recommended to make visits by means of “HK Blood” mobile app or by calling the BTS’ donor centres. For information, please go to www.ha.org.hk/rcbts.