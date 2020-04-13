Walking Aids Market to reach a market size of $3.3 billion by 2025 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Walking Aids Market, published by KBV research, The Global Walking Aids Market size is expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The walking aid market is set to enlarge even further over the estimation years. Advances in medical care, as well as increased care for people with disabilities in general, can also explain the continued rise in coverage. Enhanced safety from walking aid can also be associated with the growth of the sector.

Rollators had the largest market share in 2018. The capability of the roller wheel to remove the need to lift the system and allow directional control is further promoting its use over the forecast period. The Walkers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during (2019 – 2025).

In the regional walking aids market, Europe was listed as the most dominant region. The emergence of favorable government policies, advanced healthcare facilities, and a rapidly aging population are some of the factors that contribute to its large share of the population. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience rapid growth over the forecast period. Increased per capita income, economic development and the prevalence of high unfulfilled needs in this region are some of the factors expected to contribute to significant growth. Additionally, The North America market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during (2019 – 2025).

Structural Insights: https://www.kbvresearch.com/walking-aids-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Invacare Corporation, Benmor Medical Ltd., Human Care AB, Briggs Healthcare Corporation, Compass Health Brands Corporation (Carex Health Brands), Eurovema Mobility AB, Topro Industrie AS, Evolution Technology, Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., and Karman Healthcare.

Global Walking Aids Market Segmentation

By Type

Rollators

Walkers

Others

By Rollators Type

Premium

Low Cost

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Invacare Corporation

Benmor Medical Ltd.

Human Care AB

Briggs Healthcare Corporation

Compass Health Brands Corporation (Carex Health Brands)

Eurovema Mobility AB

Topro Industrie AS

Evolution Technology, Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Karman Healthcare