Walking Aids Market to reach a market size of $3.3 billion by 2025 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Walking Aids Market, published by KBV research, The Global Walking Aids Market size is expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The walking aid market is set to enlarge even further over the estimation years. Advances in medical care, as well as increased care for people with disabilities in general, can also explain the continued rise in coverage. Enhanced safety from walking aid can also be associated with the growth of the sector.
Rollators had the largest market share in 2018. The capability of the roller wheel to remove the need to lift the system and allow directional control is further promoting its use over the forecast period. The Walkers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during (2019 – 2025).
In the regional walking aids market, Europe was listed as the most dominant region. The emergence of favorable government policies, advanced healthcare facilities, and a rapidly aging population are some of the factors that contribute to its large share of the population. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience rapid growth over the forecast period. Increased per capita income, economic development and the prevalence of high unfulfilled needs in this region are some of the factors expected to contribute to significant growth. Additionally, The North America market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during (2019 – 2025).
Structural Insights: https://www.kbvresearch.com/walking-aids-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Invacare Corporation, Benmor Medical Ltd., Human Care AB, Briggs Healthcare Corporation, Compass Health Brands Corporation (Carex Health Brands), Eurovema Mobility AB, Topro Industrie AS, Evolution Technology, Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., and Karman Healthcare.
Global Walking Aids Market Segmentation
By Type
Rollators
Walkers
Others
By Rollators Type
Premium
Low Cost
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Invacare Corporation
Benmor Medical Ltd.
Human Care AB
Briggs Healthcare Corporation
Compass Health Brands Corporation (Carex Health Brands)
Eurovema Mobility AB
Topro Industrie AS
Evolution Technology, Inc.
GF Health Products, Inc.
Karman Healthcare