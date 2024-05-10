iUSE Photography Acquires Photo Habitats, Expands Services to Chicago, Atlanta, New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey

iUSE Photography, a leading real estate photography and marketing firm based in South Florida, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of Photo Habitats. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for iUSE Photography, as it expands its services beyond South Florida and the Dominican Republic to cater to new markets, including Chicago, Atlanta, New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey.

The acquisition of Photo Habitats solidifies iUSE Photography’s position as an industry leader and enables the company to extend its exceptional real estate photography and marketing solutions to a broader client base in key metropolitan markets.

“We’re excited to welcome Photo Habitat’s clients and photographers into the iUSE Photography family,” said Sanela Ebbeskov Jankovic, Co-Owner and Engineer at iUSE Photography. “This acquisition perfectly aligns with our vision of providing top-notch photography and marketing services to a wider audience and new real estate markets across the United States. We eagerly anticipate serving our new markets with the same level of quality and professionalism that has made us a trusted partner in South Florida, leveraging our user-friendly and custom-built IT software platform.”

iUSE Photography offers a comprehensive range of services, including HDR photography, videography, drone imaging, 3D virtual tours, floor plans, virtual staging, AI-powered listing descriptions, and more. With its state-of-the-art and innovative IT software platform, combined with a team of skilled professional photographers and editing experts, iUSE Photography is dedicated to delivering exceptional results that help real estate agents and clients stand out in the competitive real estate market.

About iUSE Photography

Founded in 2016 by husband-and-wife team, Sanela and Morten Ebbeskov Jankovic, iUSE Photography is a family-owned real estate photography and marketing company that has established itself as a trusted partner in the real estate industry. With its commitment to streamlined processes, superior excellence, and customer satisfaction, iUSE Photography strives to provide a wide range of real estate photography and marketing services designed to help realtors showcase their properties in the best light, through its innovative property tech, software platform.