Kiwi Quinoa Announces Upcoming U.S. Market Entry with Premium New Zealand-Grown Quinoa

Kiwi Quinoa, the innovative New Zealand quinoa producer, proudly announces its upcoming launch in the United States, introducing a line of exceptional quinoa products. Established in 2016 by Dan and Jacqui Cottrell, Kiwi Quinoa is committed to providing a high-quality, delicious alternative to traditional grains. The company is introducing its Wholegrain Quinoa and Red Wholegrain Quinoa to the U.S. market, both packaged in 15-ounce bags, allowing Americans to experience the distinct flavors and quality of New Zealand-grown quinoa.

Inspired by a trip through South America and the agricultural potential of New Zealand’s Rangitikei region, Dan and Jacqui embarked on transforming their vision into a thriving enterprise. Their dedication to healthy living and agricultural innovation led to the development of a unique brand that promotes New Zealand quinoa and aims to establish a strong presence in the global market.

Dan Cottrell, Kiwi Quinoa’s Managing Director, remarked, “Kiwi Quinoa began with a clear vision—to introduce the world to the exceptional qualities of New Zealand quinoa. From an initial concept to becoming a national favorite, our path has been truly extraordinary. As we expand into the U.S., we are excited to bring Americans our unique, naturally saponin-free quinoa varieties, which offer superior taste and maintain their texture when cooked.”

Kiwi Quinoa differentiates itself in the international quinoa arena with its unique varieties that are devoid of the typical bitter taste found in other quinoa, thanks to its saponin-free nature. This not only enhances the taste but also makes Kiwi Quinoa a versatile, nutrient-rich, and healthful option, boasting gluten-free benefits, a low glycemic index, and all nine essential amino acids, making it a top choice for health-focused consumers.

The company’s foundational values—distinctiveness, bravery, nourishment, and taste—are evident in every aspect of their product, from the detailed cooking instructions on each package, which guarantee perfect results using a stovetop or rice cooker, to their commitment to quality.

With its upcoming U.S. introduction, Kiwi Quinoa is eager to engage with American consumers and inspire them with creative and appealing recipes, ranging from a creamy quinoa breakfast porridge to dynamic dinners like Teriyaki chicken quinoa stir-fry, simplifying the incorporation of this superfood into everyday meals.

Kiwi Quinoa is a non-GMO, gluten-free, whole-grain superfood. Experience the unique taste and superior quality of Kiwi Quinoa, soon available in the U.S.

For additional information about Kiwi Quinoa and its products, please visit www.kiwiquinoa.co.nz.

About Kiwi Quinoa

Kiwi Quinoa is a pioneering New Zealand-based company, founded in 2016 by Dan and Jacqui Cottrell, dedicated to producing high-quality, saponin-free quinoa. As the first to introduce New Zealand-grown quinoa, Kiwi Quinoa offers a unique, nutritious alternative to traditional grains, distinguished by its superior flavor and integrity once cooked. With a commitment to sustainability, health, and taste, Kiwi Quinoa aims to become a global leader in the quinoa market, championing the versatile superfood through a range of products and inspiring recipes. For more information, visit www.kiwiquinoa.com and follow along on social media.