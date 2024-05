HUGO Takes Racing Off Track and Into Culture With the Debut of HUGO Garage in Miami

In celebration of the FORMULA 1™ CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2024 weekend, HUGO drove its energy into the city by unveiling a new event series, HUGO GARAGE. On May 3 and 4, 2024, HUGO GARAGE Miami opened its doors as a multi-layered creative space modeled on the mechanics’ workshops known and loved by F1™ fans…