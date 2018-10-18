Bunion (hallux valgus) Treatment Market – Top Devices In the Market By Sales and Revenue, New Treatment and Regional Forecast till 2023

A bunion is an enlargement of bone or tissue around the joint at the base of the big toe. The big toe may turn toward the second toe. The tissues around the joint may be swollen and tender. People in occupations such as teaching and nursing, which involve a lot of standing and walking are susceptible to bunions. Moreover, professions such as ballet dancers are also susceptible to severe repetitive stress. Women can develop bunions and other foot problems during pregnancy as the hormonal changes loosen the ligaments and flatten the feet. Bunions are also associated with arthritis, which damages the cartilage within the joint. There is a high prevalence of bunion (hallux valgus) in the overall population with 23% of adults aged 18-65 years and 35.7% of adults over 65 years of age. Usually, the prevalence is higher in women (30%) than in males (13%) and that of elderly is approximately 35.7%.

The treatment includes the use of bunion shields or pads, which can reduce pressure on the bunion. Custom insole orthotics can be made depending on the structure of the foot and severity of the bunion. Such insoles can slow the progression of the bunion. Bracing is used as a part of post-operative rehabilitation therapy. Furthermore, anti-inflammatory medications such as acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin, ecotrin), ibuprofen, and naproxen (anaprox, naprelan, naprosyn, aleve) may ease the inflammation and pain. This inflammation can often be relieved by a local injection of cortisone. Osteoporosis causes decrease in the bone density causing fractures even after minor trauma. Almost 8.9 million people suffer from the disease annually causing an osteoporotic fracture every 3 seconds. It majorly affects menopausal women and causes 1 out of 3 women over the age of 50 to experience an osteoporotic fracture. The most common complication is a recurrence of the bunion, reported in as many as 16% of cases. This may happen when only the bony prominence is shaved off and the underlying deformity is not corrected. The global bunion treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Top Players in Bunion Treatment Market:

Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Wright Medical Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (U.S.), Tornier N.V. (Netherlands), Össur (Iceland), Acumed, LLC (U.S.), and Extremity Medical, LLC (U.S.), De Puy Synthes (U.S.), Biomet, Inc. (U.S.), BioPro, Inc. (U.S.), Orthofix Holdings Inc. (U.S.), OrthoHelix Surgical Designs, Inc. (U.S.), Mondeal Medical Systems GmbH (Germany) and others.



Global Bunion Treatment Market — Regional Analysis

Global bunion treatment consists of regions namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

The Americas hold the second largest share of the global bunion treatment market owing to the growing trend to use high heels. This can exacerbate the problem because they tip the body’s weight forward, forcing the toes into the front of the shoe. Some studies suggest that bunion occur nearly 10 times more frequently in women. Companies are collaborating with manufacturers and marketing firms, thus facilitating the development of better products available at lower prices. In 2016, DePuy Synthes acquired BioMedical Enterprises to gain the latter’s extensive product portfolio of foot and ankle devices.

The European market dominated the global bunion treatment market owing to the high prevalence rate of this disease in the Eastern European regions. Especially in older women, foot disorders are a major cause of disability and sedentary habits. In Germany, a study was conducted involving almost 3,000 women and men ages 56 and older found that women are more likely to have bunions as they get older. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region and is anticipated to compete with the American market during the forecasted period 2017-2023.

Market Segmentation:

The bunion treatment is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end-users. On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is segmented into medical history, physical examination, X-rays, radiography, and others. On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into self-care, medications, device, medical procedures, and surgery. The self-care is segmented into wide shoes, cold compress, and bunion pads. The medication segmented into analgesic, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug. The device is segmented into braces. The medical procedure is divided into callus shaving and the surgery is classified into bone surgery. Furthermore, the bone surgery is classified into different types including distal chevron osteotomy, scarf or ludloff osteotomy, crescent osteotomy, and lapidus procedure. On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into healthcare service providers, podiatrists, research organizations, and academic institutes.

