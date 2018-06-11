Dietary Supplements Market to reach a market size of $245.6 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Dietary Supplements Market, published by KBV research, the Global Dietary Supplements Market size is expected to reach $245.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 10% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Europe market holds the largest market share in Global Tablets & Capsules Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8.8 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Liquids Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Soft Gels Market.
The Vitamins & Minerals market holds the largest market share in Global Dietary Supplements Market by Ingredients in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Amino Acids market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.3% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Enzymes & Others market would garner market size of $29,476.9 million by 2023.
The Adults market holds the largest market share in Global Dietary Supplements Market by End User in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9.2 % during the forecast period. The Children market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Pregnant Woman market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 12.2% during (2017 – 2023).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Dietary Supplements Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Abbott Laboratories, The Carlyle Group, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Alticor (Amway), Glanbia, Plc. (Glanbia Nutritionals), Bayer AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Nutraceutics Inc., and Pfizer, Inc.
Global Dietary Supplements Market Size Segmentation
By Product
Tablets & Capsules
Powder
Liquids
Soft Gels
Others
By Ingredients
Vitamins & Minerals
Botanicals
Amino Acids
Enzymes & Others
By End User
Adults
Children
Infants & Old Aged
Pregnant Woman
By Geography
North America Dietary Supplements Market Size
US Dietary Supplements Market Size
Canada Dietary Supplements Market Size
Mexico Dietary Supplements Market Size
Rest of Global Dietary Supplements Market Size
Europe Dietary Supplements Market Size
Germany Dietary Supplements Market Size
UK Dietary Supplements Market Size
France Dietary Supplements Market Size
Russia Dietary Supplements Market Size
Spain Dietary Supplements Market Size
Italy Dietary Supplements Market Size
Rest of Europe Dietary Supplements Market Size
Asia Pacific Dietary Supplements Market Size
China Dietary Supplements Market Size
Japan Dietary Supplements Market Size
India Dietary Supplements Market Size
South Korea Dietary Supplements Market Size
Singapore Dietary Supplements Market Size
Malaysia Dietary Supplements Market Size
Rest of Asia Pacific Dietary Supplements Market Size
LAMEA Dietary Supplements Market
Brazil Dietary Supplements Market
Argentina Dietary Supplements Market
UAE Dietary Supplements Market
Saudi Arabia Dietary Supplements Market
South Africa Dietary Supplements Market
Nigeria Dietary Supplements Market
Rest of LAMEA Dietary Supplements Market
Companies Profiled
Abbott Laboratories
The Carlyle Group
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Alticor (Amway)
Glanbia, Plc. (Glanbia Nutritionals)
Bayer AG
Archer Daniels Midland Company
I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
Nutraceutics Inc.
Pfizer, Inc.
