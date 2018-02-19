Food Preservatives Market to reach a market size of $3.1 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Food Preservatives Market, published by KBV research, the Global Food Preservatives Market size is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Edible Oil Food Preservatives Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.1 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Rosemary Extracts Food Preservatives Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Natamycin Food Preservatives Market.

The Anti-Microbial market holds the largest market share in Global Food Preservatives Market by Function in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Anti-Oxidant market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% during (2017 – 2023).

The Meat & Poultry Products market holds the largest market share in Global Food Preservatives Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 3.2 % during the forecast period. The Bakery Products market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Beverages market would attain market value of $301.8 million by 2023.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/food-preservatives-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Food Preservatives Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Archer Daniels Midland Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Kemin Industries, Inc., Cargill, Inc., Celanese Corporation, Univar, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group, Tate & Lyle Plc., and BASF SE.

Global Food Preservatives Market Size Segmentation

By Component Type

Natural

Edible Oil

Rosemary Extracts

Natamycin

Vinegar

Others

Synthetic

Sorbates

Propionates

Benzoates

Others

By Function

Anti-Microbial

Anti-Oxidant

Others

By Application

Meat & Poultry Products

Bakery Products

Dairy Products

Beverages

Snacks

Others

By Geography

North America Food Preservatives Market Size

US Food Preservatives Market Size

Canada Food Preservatives Market Size

Mexico Food Preservatives Market Size

Rest of North America Food Preservatives Market Size

Europe Food Preservatives Market

Germany Food Preservatives Market

UK Food Preservatives Market

France Food Preservatives Market

Russia Food Preservatives Market

Spain Food Preservatives Market

Italy Food Preservatives Market

Rest of Europe Food Preservatives Market

Asia Pacific Food Preservatives Market

China Food Preservatives Market

Japan Food Preservatives Market

India Food Preservatives Market

South Korea Food Preservatives Market

Singapore Food Preservatives Market

Malaysia Food Preservatives Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Food Preservatives Market

LAMEA Food Preservatives Market

Brazil Food Preservatives Market

Argentina Food Preservatives Market

UAE Food Preservatives Market

Saudi Arabia Food Preservatives Market

South Africa Food Preservatives Market

Nigeria Food Preservatives Market

Rest of LAMEA Food Preservatives Market

Companies Profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

Celanese Corporation

Univar, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kerry Group

Tate & Lyle Plc.

BASF SE

